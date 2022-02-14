Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Yatra.com partners with Cleartrip to offer wider hotel inventory to customers

Yatra.com partners with Cleartrip to offer wider hotel inventory to customers

Business

Yatra.com partners with Cleartrip to offer wider hotel inventory to customers

Press Trust of India
Published on

Online travel company Yatra Online on Monday announced its partnership with Cleartrip, owned by the Flipkart Group, to offer a wider hotel inventory to its customers.



This strategic association between Yatra and Cleartrip, both leading brands in the online travel space in India, aims to provide a boost to the entire hospitality and travel ecosystem and uplift the sentiments of both customers as well as suppliers for hospitality as the industry emerge out of the pandemic, according to a statement.

Under this agreement, Cleartrip customers will now have access to Yatra.com’s inventory of 94,000 hotels and homestays in over 1,400 cities and towns, the online travel company said.

Also Read:_Dabur becomes India’s first ‘plastic waste neutral’ FMCG company

The addition of Yatra’s inventory with real-time pricing on Cleartrip, will enable both domestic and international travellers to have access to a wider selection of relevant and ideal accommodations to meet their travel needs.

Yatra.com will also benefit from this association through the large customer base of Flipkart and Cleartrip.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Retail inflation spurts to 7-month high of 6.01 pc in Jan

Retail inflation spurts to 7-month high of 6.01 pc in Jan
By February 14, 2022
Yatra.com partners with Cleartrip to offer wider hotel inventory to customers

Yatra.com partners with Cleartrip to offer wider hotel inventory to customers
By February 14, 2022
EMotorad acquires EV battery subscription platform Panine

EMotorad acquires EV battery subscription platform Panine for undisclosed amount
By February 14, 2022
Stellapps wins National Startup Award 2021 in Animal Husbandry sector

Startups

Stellapps wins National Startup Award 2021 in Animal Husbandry sector
Weekly funding round: January ends on a high with over 1.6B fund flow

Funding News

Weekly funding round: January ends on a high with over 1.6B fund flow
Weekly funding roundup: Venture investments continue to pour into Indian startups

Funding News

Weekly funding roundup: Venture investments continue to pour into Indian startups
To Top
Loading...