In its endeavour to offer unparalleled customer experience, value-led innovation, and build trust in the OTA category, Cleartrip, one of India’s fastest-growing online travel portals, announced the launch of ‘Clear Advantage’. As a pioneering step towards its brand-new avatar, Clear Advantage is designed to provide the most incredible value to its customers while elevating the travel experience.

Grounded in flexibility, affordability, and seamlessness, Clear Advantage offers remarkable benefits to customers including CT Flexmax, CT Hello and CT Upgrade. Ayyappan R., CEO of Cleartrip, said, “As a business, customer-centricity is the life force that fuels all our endeavours. Clear Advantage is an extension of this principle and mirrors our core values – ‘transparency, optimism, curiosity, innovation, and inclusivity’. When a customer chooses Cleartrip, they trust us to offer the best travel experience that is value driven and seamless – and we do not take that responsibility for granted. The launch of Clear Advantage is one of the several measures we have taken to make travel hassle-free and flexible. We are confident that our value proposition will usher in a new era within the OTA landscape and enable customers to experience travel like never before.”









Cleartrip has witnessed a 3x growth YoY in topline in FY23. It’s also been a great year in terms of marketing communications as well with clutter-breaking propositions like Cleartrip Tatkaal, Passports are #MeantForMore and The Big Billion Days by Flipkart. Cleartrip will continue to place ambitious bets on the travel and tourism industry, while constantly innovating keeping customer-centricity and value innovation at the forefront.

Launched in July 2006, Cleartrip Pvt Ltd. has emerged as India’s fastest-growing online travel technology company. In April 2021, Flipkart acquired 100% of Cleartrip’s shareholding, and subsequently, Adani Enterprises acquired a significant minority stake in Cleartrip in October 2021. With an aggressive plan to emerge as a leading innovator in the industry, Cleartrip is on its way to building a differentiated value proposition for its customers looking for end-to-end travel solutions.

With industry-first offerings such as ‘CT Flexmax, CT Flex, and CT Upgrade’, Cleartrip has a clear vision to disrupt the OTA segment. Combining intuitive products with a customer-centric approach and a wide selection of flights and hotels, Cleartrip brings a unique selling point to the market, offering convenience, choice, competitive prices, and exclusive content to its customers.