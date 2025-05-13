Bitget Brings Starlink Internet to Remote Philippine Islands

Leading crypto exchange and Web3 innovator Bitget has officially launched its Starlink Program, a transformative initiative delivering high-speed satellite internet to underserved island communities in the Philippines. The program kicked off in Siargao, starting with installations at the Espoir School of Life and Barangay Pitogo’s public school. It aims to combat digital inequality and open new doors to education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

Siargao’s communities have struggled with unstable internet infrastructure for years, relying on outdated microwave radio connections prone to outages and painfully slow speeds. This digital disconnect has left schools and residents isolated, unable to access essential tools for learning, communication, and opportunity.

“Without a stable internet, entire communities are locked out of modern education, remote work, and even basic services like telemedicine,” said Vugar Usi Zade, COO at Bitget. “This isn’t just about connectivity, it’s about equity. Internet access shouldn’t be a privilege; it’s the foundation for everything from education to decentralised finance.”

The first phase of Bitget’s program includes the deployment of Starlink hardware at the Espoir School and Barangay Pitogo’s public school, covering six months of high-speed satellite internet service. The impact is already being felt: online curricula, teacher training, and digital tools for students are now within reach, and communities are gaining access to government portals and communication networks that were previously unreliable or inaccessible.

More than just connectivity, Bitget’s long-term goal is to lay the foundation for blockchain education and financial inclusion. The initiative dovetails with the company’s $10 million Blockchain 4 Youth and $10 million Blockchain 4 Her programs, which aim to bring blockchain literacy and digital finance training to students and women-led cooperatives in remote areas.

The total investment for this first rollout—PHP 155,400—includes Starlink hardware, subscription fees, and logistics. It’s a modest cost with a massive return: transforming disconnected villages into connected communities and preparing young learners and local leaders to thrive in the digital economy.

Bitget’s approach reflects a larger shift within the crypto industry: real-world adoption starts with real-world access. The company is setting a blueprint for broader digital inclusion by first addressing infrastructure gaps. Future phases of the Starlink Program are expected to expand to neighbouring islands, in collaboration with NGOS and local government units.

The Starlink kits go live this month, and Bitget will share updates through community stories and impact reports. At Espoir, students will move from static, offline lessons to interactive, internet-enabled learning environments. In Barangay Pitogo, stable internet could be a lifeline when communication is critical during typhoon seasons.

Bitget’s Starlink Program reminds us that the future of crypto isn’t just about markets—it’s about people. Sometimes, changing lives starts with something as simple yet powerful as a stable internet connection.