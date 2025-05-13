Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Bitget Brings Starlink Internet to Remote Philippine Islands

Bitget Brings Starlink Internet to Remote Philippine Islands, Bridging the Digital Divide Cryptocurrency Blockchain Web3 crypto exchange

Blockchain

Bitget Brings Starlink Internet to Remote Philippine Islands

Tech Plunge
Published on

Leading crypto exchange and Web3 innovator Bitget has officially launched its Starlink Program, a transformative initiative delivering high-speed satellite internet to underserved island communities in the Philippines. The program kicked off in Siargao, starting with installations at the Espoir School of Life and Barangay Pitogo’s public school. It aims to combat digital inequality and open new doors to education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

Siargao’s communities have struggled with unstable internet infrastructure for years, relying on outdated microwave radio connections prone to outages and painfully slow speeds. This digital disconnect has left schools and residents isolated, unable to access essential tools for learning, communication, and opportunity.

“Without a stable internet, entire communities are locked out of modern education, remote work, and even basic services like telemedicine,” said Vugar Usi Zade, COO at Bitget. “This isn’t just about connectivity, it’s about equity. Internet access shouldn’t be a privilege; it’s the foundation for everything from education to decentralised finance.”

The first phase of Bitget’s program includes the deployment of Starlink hardware at the Espoir School and Barangay Pitogo’s public school, covering six months of high-speed satellite internet service. The impact is already being felt: online curricula, teacher training, and digital tools for students are now within reach, and communities are gaining access to government portals and communication networks that were previously unreliable or inaccessible.

More than just connectivity, Bitget’s long-term goal is to lay the foundation for blockchain education and financial inclusion. The initiative dovetails with the company’s $10 million Blockchain 4 Youth and $10 million Blockchain 4 Her programs, which aim to bring blockchain literacy and digital finance training to students and women-led cooperatives in remote areas.

The total investment for this first rollout—PHP 155,400—includes Starlink hardware, subscription fees, and logistics. It’s a modest cost with a massive return: transforming disconnected villages into connected communities and preparing young learners and local leaders to thrive in the digital economy.

Bitget’s approach reflects a larger shift within the crypto industry: real-world adoption starts with real-world access. The company is setting a blueprint for broader digital inclusion by first addressing infrastructure gaps. Future phases of the Starlink Program are expected to expand to neighbouring islands, in collaboration with NGOS and local government units.

The Starlink kits go live this month, and Bitget will share updates through community stories and impact reports. At Espoir, students will move from static, offline lessons to interactive, internet-enabled learning environments. In Barangay Pitogo, stable internet could be a lifeline when communication is critical during typhoon seasons.

Bitget’s Starlink Program reminds us that the future of crypto isn’t just about markets—it’s about people. Sometimes, changing lives starts with something as simple yet powerful as a stable internet connection.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tory Lanez Attacked in Jail as Megan Thee Stallion Drama Takes a Dark Turn

Tory Lanez Attacked in Jail as Megan Thee Stallion Drama Takes a Dark Turn
By May 13, 2025
Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie Shifts Gears in Final Trailer: Rivalries, Risks, and Revved-Up Branding Brad Pitt and Damson Idris Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso Carlos Sainz Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, Salesforce to Shark, Expensify to MSC Cruises Javier Bardem Joseph Kosinski Formula 1

Brad Pitt’s Final F1 Movie Trailer Just Blew Up the Internet — Watch Now
By May 13, 2025
Simu Liu Announces Engagement to Allison Hsu After Romantic Paris Proposal Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Simu Liu Announces Engagement to Allison Hsu After Romantic Paris Proposal
By May 12, 2025
Stephen King’s The Long Walk Comes Alive in Chilling Trailer Starring Mark Hamill Francis Lawrence Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, and Judy Greer

Stephen King’s The Long Walk Comes Alive in Chilling Trailer Starring Mark Hamill
By May 13, 2025
Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie Shifts Gears in Final Trailer: Rivalries, Risks, and Revved-Up Branding Brad Pitt and Damson Idris Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso Carlos Sainz Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, Salesforce to Shark, Expensify to MSC Cruises Javier Bardem Joseph Kosinski Formula 1

Brad Pitt’s Final F1 Movie Trailer Just Blew Up the Internet — Watch Now
By May 13, 2025
He-Man and Teela Spotted: New ‘Masters of the Universe’ Set Leaks Stir Buzz Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Camila Mendes as Teela Eternia villainous Skeletor—played by Jared Leto

He-Man and Teela Spotted: New ‘Masters of the Universe’ Set Leaks Stir Buzz
By May 12, 2025
He-Man and Teela Spotted: New ‘Masters of the Universe’ Set Leaks Stir Buzz Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Camila Mendes as Teela Eternia villainous Skeletor—played by Jared Leto

He-Man and Teela Spotted: New ‘Masters of the Universe’ Set Leaks Stir Buzz
By May 12, 2025
PepsiCo Bets Big on Functional Sodas with $2 Billion Poppi Acquisition

PepsiCo Bets Big on Functional Sodas with $2 Billion Poppi Acquisition
By May 10, 2025
Tesla Accused of Manipulating Odometers to Dodge Warranty Repairs in New Lawsuit Los Angeles resident Nyree Hinton

Tesla Accused of Manipulating Odometers to Dodge Warranty Repairs in New Lawsuit
By May 10, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Bitget Brings Starlink Internet to Remote Philippine Islands, Bridging the Digital Divide Cryptocurrency Blockchain Web3 crypto exchange

Bitget Brings Starlink Internet to Remote Philippine Islands
By May 13, 2025
Sportz Interactive Fuels European Expansion with Strategic Hires Across the Continent

Sportz Interactive Fuels European Expansion with Strategic Hires Across the Continent
By May 12, 2025
The Pull of the Force event is now live in Fortnite, Here is everything new!

The Pull of the Force event is now live in Fortnite, Here is everything new!
By May 9, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring ASUS VivoWatch 6 Aero Apple Watch ECG Monitoring

New Launches

Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
To Top
Loading...