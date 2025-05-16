Connect with us

Bitget Becomes Third-Largest Crypto Exchange with 120 Million Users Amid Market Downturn

Crypto Exchange

Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 innovator, has surged to become the third-largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume, according to its newly released April 2025 Transparency Report. The exchange also announced that it has surpassed 120 million global users, solidifying its reputation as one of the fastest-growing platforms in the digital asset space.

Despite a broader market correction and investor caution, Bitget recorded $757.6 billion in futures trading volume in April, marking a 17.3% month-on-month increase. Its spot trading volume climbed to $68.6 billion, a notable achievement in a month when many other exchanges saw contractions. These performance metrics boosted Bitget’s global market share to 7.2%, according to data from CoinGecko and WuBlockchain.

The crypto exchange attributes its success to consistent innovation, user trust, and strategic execution. “Our growth trajectory in April reflects our ability to adapt, evolve, and deliver value even during turbulent market conditions,” the company stated in the report.

Regulatory Milestones and Product Innovation

One of the most significant developments was Bitget’s dual licensing win in El Salvador, where it secured both the Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) and Bitcoin Service Provider (BSP) licenses. These regulatory approvals now allow Bitget to offer comprehensive crypto services—including spot, derivatives, staking, and yield—in a jurisdiction known for embracing Bitcoin and digital innovation.

Further bolstering its appeal to retail and institutional users,  Bitget launched Bitget, a feature enabling direct trading of on-chain assets within the app using USDT or USDC. This initiative bridges centralised user experience with decentralised finance, making Web3 more accessible to the mainstream.

In parallel, the platform enhanced its Liquidity Incentive Program to attract institutional players. The upgrades include improved maker-taker rates and a smoother onboarding process, boosting liquidity across spot and derivatives markets.

Star Power and Global Engagement

Bitget launched a new marketing campaign featuring FC Barcelona star Raphinha. The campaign promotes Bitget’s advanced trading tools, such as Copy Trading, Launchpool, and Pre-market. Additionally, through its partnership with LALIGA, Bitget introduced the “Your Team, Your Skin” initiative, allowing users to customise their trading interfaces with their favourite team’s branding.

Bitget also splashed at major blockchain events, including TOKEN2049 Dubai and Paris Blockchain Week, hosting side events like Cryptoverse Dream Night to engage directly with the global crypto community.

According to the Bitget Research Employment Report, the blockchain industry is on track to create over 500,000 jobs by 2028, mirroring the explosive growth in the AI sector. This projection underscores the expanding influence of blockchain across industries.


