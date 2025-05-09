Bitget Partners with SWEAT to Merge Fitness and Finance in Web3 Revolution

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has announced a strategic partnership with SWEAT, the movement-driven Web3 ecosystem. The alliance, unveiled at the Dubai Esports Festival 2025 (DEF), aims to lower the entry barriers for traditional Web2 users and connect them with the benefits of decentralised Web3 through a standard, universal behaviour: physical movement. From the bustling corridors of Dubai Airport to the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road, billboards now carry a new rallying cry: “Walk into Crypto—Step. Sweat. Score.” The message encapsulates the essence of this collaboration—transforming everyday physical activity into digital and financial empowerment.

“We’re turning physical activity into financial empowerment,” said Oleg Fomenko, Co-founder and CEO of SWEAT. “This is about rewarding the most natural human behaviour—movement—with digital ownership and real-world value.”

The partnership is built on an inclusive philosophy: making cryptocurrency and blockchain adoption as seamless and human-centred as possible. Bitget COO Vugar Usi Zade echoed this sentiment: “Our mission has always been to bridge Web2 and Web3. What better way than through something as universal as movement? This partnership makes crypto accessible in the most human way possible—through the steps we take every day.”

The two companies are launching innovations to reshape how users interact with digital finance. These include SWEAT’s AI-powered movement coach, Mia, and expanded multi-chain wallet capabilities that allow users to securely earn, store, and utilise tokens across various blockchains. For Bitget, the collaboration signifies another step in its goal of integrating traditional and decentralised finance while offering intuitive on-ramps to the Web3 ecosystem.

“We’re building bridges, not walls,” emphasised Vugar Usi Zade. “By meeting users where they are—in this case, on their daily walk—we’re creating the most natural transition into the Web3 world. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or simply crypto-curious, this partnership makes your first step into Web3 as easy as tying your shoes.”

This partnership isn’t just another brand collaboration—it’s a cultural shift. By monetising movement, SWEAT and Bitget are reimagining how people engage with fitness, finance, and technology. The alliance marks a new phase in mainstream crypto adoption, where activity isn’t limited to market speculation but includes real-world engagement with tangible rewards.

With over 120 million users in 150+ countries, Bitget brings its global reach and cutting-edge wallet infrastructure into the partnership. With 20+ million downloads and over 3 million monthly active users on its mobile wallet, SWEAT offers a ready audience that is already participating in the Movement Economy.

As Dubai’s skyline with Dubai Esports Festival 2025 beams with Bitget x SWEAT billboards, the message is clear: the future of Web3 won’t be built by sedentary scrolling—it will be walked into, one step at a time. In a world where every movement now holds value, the path to digital ownership might start with a walk around the block.