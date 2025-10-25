Connect with us

50 Cent Open to Taylor Swift Collaboration and Wedding Invite After Surprising Album Shoutout

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is officially declaring himself a Swiftie. The hip-hop mogul recently sat down with ExtraTV and opened up about how flattered he felt after Taylor Swift mentioned him in a track from her latest hit album, The Life of a Showgirl. The respect clearly goes both ways. He is all in for a collaboration with the pop icon who currently dominates global music conversations.

The reference in question comes from Taylor Swift’s album’s track No. 6, Ruin the Friendship, where she sings about a romantic moment she regrets not acting on, soundtracked by one of 50 Cent’s hits. He said the nod perfectly captured a moment in pop culture where his music was everywhere.

“What she was making reference to is the period that no one was more prominent in music at that point,” he explained. The acknowledgment turned into admiration, prompting him to imagine how their two distinct genres might collide creatively.

The Life of a Showgirl - New Taylor Swift Album

A Cross-Genre Duo in the Making?

When asked if he would consider recording with Taylor Swift, 50 Cent didn’t hesitate, though he made one thing clear. “You got to ask her because you know how big Taylor Swift is right now? She has to have a record that sounds like it might sound good with 50,” he joked. Still, the sentiment is real. The stage is set for what could be one of the most unexpected and talked-about collaborations in years.

Taylor Swift is known for stepping outside genre boundaries, from country beginnings to rock, pop, and indie-folk experimentation. A cameo from one of rap’s most recognizable voices could spark a chart-dominating powerhouse moment.

50 Cent Would Even Attend the Swift-Kelce Wedding

The conversation didn’t stop at music. 50 Cents also gave a playful nod to Swift’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. If a wedding invitation ever lands in his mailbox, he’s already RSVPing yes.

“I would make my way over there,” he said with a grin. “I like her boyfriend, too. I like the team. I like KC. I like it a lot better than the last thing Kelce had going on.”

His endorsement suggests that 50 Cent is fully aligned with the Swiftie fandom’s NFL era. Picture it now: 50 Cent at the reception hyping the dance floor while the newlyweds slow dance to “Love Story.”

Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial

Pop Culture Collision Course

This unlikely but thrilling friendship shows just how uniquely interconnected modern music and celebrity culture have become. Whether it leads to a studio session or a wedding cameo, fans across genres are paying attention.

For now, one thing feels pretty clear. If Taylor Swift wants 50 Cent involved in her world, he is more than ready to show up, mic in hand…and maybe with a wedding gift.

