Tahira Kashyap, Neeti Mohan & Raghav Sachar Celebrate Manu Dhawan's Dark New Thriller The Fires We Become in Mumbai

Tahira Kashyap, Neeti Mohan & Raghav Sachar Celebrate Manu Dhawan’s Dark New Thriller The Fires We Become in Mumbai

Tahira Kashyap, Neeti Mohan & Raghav Sachar Celebrate Manu Dhawan’s Dark New Thriller The Fires We Become in Mumbai

The city’s literary pulse quickened on August 11 as Title Waves, Bandra, played host to the much-anticipated launch of The Fires We Become, the second thriller from author Manu Dhawan, published by Rupa Publications. The intimate event was a celebration of art, family, and storytelling, attended by close friends and well-wishers, including celebrated personalities Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Neeti Mohan, and Raghav Sachar.

The evening began on a deeply personal note, with Manu’s wife, Nidhi Dhawan, setting the tone through a heartfelt introduction that captured the significance of the day. Their daughters, Myra and Kimaya, brought charm and authenticity to the occasion — Myra reflecting on her father’s creative journey, while Kimaya delighted the audience by reading her favorite line from the book.



Set in the gritty underbelly of Kolkata, The Fires We Become explores themes of loss, redemption, and identity. It’s a layered narrative about fractured lives finding new meaning, all framed within a suspenseful and emotionally resonant plot.

Author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana praised the book’s unique blend of tension and depth: “It’s a rare read — gripping yet full of heart. Manu’s writing makes you pause and reflect, while pulling you deeper into the story.”

Manu Dhawan revealed that the book had been “years in the making,” shaped by his fascination with “the shadows we live with and the choices that change us.” Speaking about launching the novel in such a personal setting, he added, “Sharing this moment with those who matter most is something I’ll always treasure.”

 

Music duo Neeti Mohan and Raghav Sachar also shared their impressions. Neeti described the novel as “a story that stays with you because it speaks to something deep inside you,” while Raghav likened its structure to music, calling it “dark, layered, and full of unexpected turns.”

The unveiling itself was an intimate, family-led moment, with Manu, Nidhi, Myra, Kimaya, and the special guests gathered in an informal, warm reveal. Guests later mingled, exchanged thoughts about the book, and had their copies personally signed by the author.

The Fires We Become is now available at major bookstores and online platforms, marking another milestone in Manu Dhawan’s literary career — and a celebration of the personal “fires” that shape who we ultimately become.


