Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Announce Engagement After Nine-Year Romance

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Announce Engagement After Nine-Year Romance

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Announce Engagement After Nine-Year Romance

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most celebrated footballers in history, is officially engaged to his long-term partner, Georgina Rodríguez. The news was confirmed by Rodríguez on social media, where she posted a close-up photo of a dazzling diamond ring accompanied by the caption, “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives” in her native Spanish.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who remains the most followed person on Instagram, has yet to make a public statement, but the announcement has already taken the internet by storm. Fans and celebrities alike have flooded the couple’s pages with congratulations. One viral comment, “She said siu!” playfully referenced Ronaldo’s iconic goal celebration.



A Love Story That Started in Madrid

The couple’s journey began nine years ago at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Georgina Rodríguez was working as a sales assistant. At the time, Cristiano Ronaldo was a star at Real Madrid, already cementing his place in football history. Their romance quickly grew, and they have since built a life together that spans continents and cultures.

The 31-year-old Georgina Rodríguez, who has her own Netflix reality series I Am Georgina, has often addressed the speculation around their relationship status. On the show, she revealed that her friends would tease her about getting married, especially after the release of Jennifer Lopez’s hit song The Ring Or When.

 

Family Life in the Spotlight

The couple share two children, including their youngest daughter Bella, born in April 2022. Tragically, Bella’s twin brother was stillborn. Georgina Rodríguez is also stepmother to Cristiano Ronaldo’s three other children, helping raise them as a close-knit family.

Currently, the family resides in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr. Since joining the club in December 2022 on a record-breaking £177 million annual salary, Cristiano Ronaldo has been instrumental in promoting football in the region. His contract was extended in June 2025 until 2027, quashing retirement rumors and signaling his continued commitment to the sport.

Star-Studded Well-Wishes

The engagement has captured the attention of high-profile figures worldwide. Kim Kardashian liked Georgina Rodríguez’s post, while Piers Morgan, who conducted Ronaldo’s headline-making interview in 2022, wished them “as much success in their marriage as he’s had on the football pitch.” Celebrity make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury called it “fabulous news”, and Lauren Sánchez-Bezos, wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, expressed her joy for the couple.

What’s Next for Ronaldo and Rodríguez?

While details of the wedding remain under wraps, speculation is already swirling about when and where the event will take place. Given Ronaldo’s global influence, the ceremony is expected to draw attention from fans and media worldwide.

For now, their engagement marks another milestone in a relationship that has endured fame, personal loss, and the intense scrutiny of the public eye — proving that even one of the world’s biggest sports icons can find lasting love.


