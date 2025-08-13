Pamela Anderson’s $38 Rose-Infused Pickles Are Here — And They’re for a Good Cause

Pamela Anderson is no stranger to reinvention, but her latest venture takes her from the red carpet to the pantry. The actress, activist, and plant-based cooking enthusiast has launched Pamela’s Pickles, a limited-edition batch of spicy dill pickles infused with an unexpected twist — dried rose petals.

The collaboration with Los Angeles lifestyle brand Flamingo Estate officially launched on August 11, offering pickle lovers a jar of tangy, floral-infused cucumbers for $38. While the price tag has sparked curiosity, there’s more to the story: 100% of proceeds will benefit the California Wildlife Center, a nonprofit dedicated to caring for injured, orphaned, and sick wild animals. “Roses make everything better,” Anderson said. “I put them in spaghetti sauce, use them for tea, and now — in pickles. They have so many benefits.”







A Family Tradition in a Jar

The recipe is rooted in Pamela Anderson’s family history, inspired by her great-aunt Vie, an award-winning pickler known for her vibrant personality. “She was bedazzled from head to toe and danced in the kitchen in high heels while spiking your coffee with Kahlua,” Anderson recalled. Vie’s original dill pickle recipe called for mustard, garlic, and dill — Pamela’s version adds pink peppercorns, guajillo chile, smoky sea salt, and those signature rose petals.

The full recipe also appears in her 2023 cookbook, I Love You: Recipes from the Heart, but Flamingo Estate’s edition adds a gourmet twist with regenerative organic Espelette pepper and premium brining techniques. The result? A crunchy, tangy, slightly floral pickle unlike anything else on the market.

More Than Just Pickles

For Pamela Anderson, the launch is personal. She and her sons, Brandon and Dylan, have long supported the California Wildlife Center — from volunteering to running Malibu lemonade stands to raise funds. “It’s so important to protect our wildlife,” she said.

This may be Pamela Anderson’s first foray into selling her own culinary products, but it likely won’t be her last. She’s already hinted at future creations, from vegan kimchi to radish pickles, sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil, and even beauty products made from her homegrown roses.

The Celebrity Pickle Boom

Pamela Anderson’s pivot into artisanal foods follows a growing trend of celebrities entering the gourmet product space, from Ryan Reynolds’ gin to Snoop Dogg’s wine and now, Anderson’s garden-inspired pickles. But unlike many celebrity brands, hers is driven by personal history, sustainability, and charity — making it both a nostalgic homage and a philanthropic effort.

For fans, foodies, and anyone curious about rose-infused brining, Pamela’s Pickles with Flamingo Estate are available exclusively through Flamingo Estate while supplies last. As for how Anderson herself enjoys them? She keeps it simple: “If you love pickles, you know how to eat them.”