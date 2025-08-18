Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Crossword Book Awards 2025 Jury Announced: A Stellar Line-Up to Decide India’s Most Celebrated Literary Prize

Crossword Book Awards 2025 Jury Announced: A Stellar Line-Up to Decide India’s Most Celebrated Literary Prize

Books and Authors

Crossword Book Awards 2025 Jury Announced: A Stellar Line-Up to Decide India’s Most Celebrated Literary Prize

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Crossword Bookstores has set the stage for one of India’s most anticipated literary events—the Crossword Book Awards 2025—by unveiling a star-studded 15-member jury panel. Comprising acclaimed authors, renowned journalists, cultural commentators, and thought leaders, the panel promises to bring depth, integrity, and literary expertise to this year’s selection process.

“For over 25 years, the Crossword Book Awards have been a benchmark for literary recognition in India,” said Aakash Gupta, CEO of Crossword Bookstores. “This year’s jury embodies the passion, integrity, and deep literary insight that define the Awards. We look forward to celebrating the voices that shape our stories and, in turn, our world.”



Meet the Jury – Crossword Book Awards 2025

The jury spans five categories: Fiction, Non-Fiction, Translations, Children’s Books, and Business & Management.

Fiction Jury

  • Navtej Sarna – Celebrated diplomat and author of The Exile and Crimson Spring

  • Sunil Sethi – Veteran journalist and former NDTV host of Just Books

  • Vaishna Roy – Editor of Frontline and columnist at The Hindu

Non-Fiction Jury

  • Satish Padmanabhan – Managing Editor, Outlook

  • Mandira Nayar – Acclaimed journalist and co-founder of cultural platform Agla Varka

  • Milan Vaishnav – Senior Fellow at Carnegie Endowment and author of When Crime Pays

Translations Jury

  • Poonam Saxena – Renowned Hindi-to-English translator and co-author of An Unsuitable Boy

  • S. Prasannarajan – Editor of Open magazine and cultural critic

  • Fathima E.V. – JCB Prize-winning translator of Delhi: A Soliloquy

Children’s Books Jury

  • Anita Nair – Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author of Ladies Coupé

  • Deepak Dalal – Popular adventure writer of the Vikram–Aditya series

  • Deepa Agarwal – Award-winning author of Caravan to Tibet and 60+ books

Business & Management Jury

  • Mitali Mukherjee – Director, Reuters Institute and journalist at Oxford

  • Sonu Bhasin – Business historian and author of Lala Shri Ram: The Man Who Saw Tomorrow

  • Sruthijith KK – Executive Editor, The Economic Times

What to Expect from the 2025 Edition

First presented in 1998, the Crossword Book Awards have long stood as a pillar of literary recognition in India, celebrating authors who push boundaries and inspire readers nationwide. This year, each jury category will longlist 10 books from publisher submissions, narrow it down to a shortlist of 5, and finally crown the winner.

Adding to the excitement, the Popular Choice Awards will return, giving readers across India the chance to vote for their favorite books—ensuring the Awards remain both expert-driven and reader-inclusive.

With competitors spanning genres and categories, the Crossword Book Awards 2025 promise to highlight India’s evolving literary brilliance, from fiction and children’s writing to translations and business thought leadership.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks Event Homepod 3 airpods pro

iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks
By August 18, 2025
Party Island Dreams: Thorne Island Fortress Hits Market for £3 Million Mike Conner

Party Island Dreams: Thorne Island Fortress Hits Market for £3 Million
By August 18, 2025
Geoffrey Hinton Warns: “Maternal AI” Could Be Humanity’s Only Hope Against Superintelligence

Geoffrey Hinton Warns: “Maternal AI” Could Be Humanity’s Only Hope Against Superintelligence
By August 17, 2025
Bend It Like Beckham Sequel Confirmed After 23 Years — Gurinder Chadha Brings Back the Iconic Story

Bend It Like Beckham Sequel Confirmed After 23 Years — Gurinder Chadha Brings Back the Iconic Story
By August 18, 2025
Crossword Book Awards 2025 Jury Announced: A Stellar Line-Up to Decide India’s Most Celebrated Literary Prize

Crossword Book Awards 2025 Jury Announced: A Stellar Line-Up to Decide India’s Most Celebrated Literary Prize
By August 18, 2025
Party Island Dreams: Thorne Island Fortress Hits Market for £3 Million Mike Conner

Party Island Dreams: Thorne Island Fortress Hits Market for £3 Million
By August 18, 2025
iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks Event Homepod 3 airpods pro

iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks
By August 18, 2025
Party Island Dreams: Thorne Island Fortress Hits Market for £3 Million Mike Conner

Party Island Dreams: Thorne Island Fortress Hits Market for £3 Million
By August 18, 2025
TVS Ntorq 150 Scooter Teased Ahead of Global Unveil on September 1

TVS Ntorq 150 Scooter Teased Ahead of Global Unveil on September 1
By August 17, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks Event Homepod 3 airpods pro

iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks
By August 18, 2025
Geoffrey Hinton Warns: “Maternal AI” Could Be Humanity’s Only Hope Against Superintelligence

Geoffrey Hinton Warns: “Maternal AI” Could Be Humanity’s Only Hope Against Superintelligence
By August 17, 2025
Insta360’s Antigravity A1 Drone: A Game-Changing 360° FPV Experience for Creators

Insta360’s Antigravity A1 Drone: A Game-Changing 360° FPV Experience for Creators
By August 14, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Man Hospitalized with 'Bromism' After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice

Man Hospitalized with ‘Bromism’ After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice
By August 13, 2025
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Rebel Foods' Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices Rebel Foods

Food

Rebel Foods’ Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices
RedBeryl™ Launches India’s First AI-Powered Concierge for Luxury Lifestyle Management Manoj Adlakha, Founder and CEO of RedBeryl™

Artificial Intelligence

RedBeryl™ Launches India’s First AI-Powered Concierge for Luxury Lifestyle Management
Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers

Advertising

Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers
To Top
Loading...