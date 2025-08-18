Crossword Book Awards 2025 Jury Announced: A Stellar Line-Up to Decide India’s Most Celebrated Literary Prize

Crossword Bookstores has set the stage for one of India’s most anticipated literary events—the Crossword Book Awards 2025—by unveiling a star-studded 15-member jury panel. Comprising acclaimed authors, renowned journalists, cultural commentators, and thought leaders, the panel promises to bring depth, integrity, and literary expertise to this year’s selection process.

“For over 25 years, the Crossword Book Awards have been a benchmark for literary recognition in India,” said Aakash Gupta, CEO of Crossword Bookstores. “This year’s jury embodies the passion, integrity, and deep literary insight that define the Awards. We look forward to celebrating the voices that shape our stories and, in turn, our world.”







Meet the Jury – Crossword Book Awards 2025

The jury spans five categories: Fiction, Non-Fiction, Translations, Children’s Books, and Business & Management.

Fiction Jury

Navtej Sarna – Celebrated diplomat and author of The Exile and Crimson Spring

Sunil Sethi – Veteran journalist and former NDTV host of Just Books

Vaishna Roy – Editor of Frontline and columnist at The Hindu

Non-Fiction Jury

Satish Padmanabhan – Managing Editor, Outlook

Mandira Nayar – Acclaimed journalist and co-founder of cultural platform Agla Varka

Milan Vaishnav – Senior Fellow at Carnegie Endowment and author of When Crime Pays

Translations Jury

Poonam Saxena – Renowned Hindi-to-English translator and co-author of An Unsuitable Boy

S. Prasannarajan – Editor of Open magazine and cultural critic

Fathima E.V. – JCB Prize-winning translator of Delhi: A Soliloquy

Children’s Books Jury

Anita Nair – Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author of Ladies Coupé

Deepak Dalal – Popular adventure writer of the Vikram–Aditya series

Deepa Agarwal – Award-winning author of Caravan to Tibet and 60+ books

Business & Management Jury

Mitali Mukherjee – Director, Reuters Institute and journalist at Oxford

Sonu Bhasin – Business historian and author of Lala Shri Ram: The Man Who Saw Tomorrow

Sruthijith KK – Executive Editor, The Economic Times

What to Expect from the 2025 Edition

First presented in 1998, the Crossword Book Awards have long stood as a pillar of literary recognition in India, celebrating authors who push boundaries and inspire readers nationwide. This year, each jury category will longlist 10 books from publisher submissions, narrow it down to a shortlist of 5, and finally crown the winner.

Adding to the excitement, the Popular Choice Awards will return, giving readers across India the chance to vote for their favorite books—ensuring the Awards remain both expert-driven and reader-inclusive.

With competitors spanning genres and categories, the Crossword Book Awards 2025 promise to highlight India’s evolving literary brilliance, from fiction and children’s writing to translations and business thought leadership.