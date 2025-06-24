Connect with us

McDonald’s Boycott Launches Over DEI Rollback, Activists Target More Brands This Summer

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
McDonald’s is about to be grilled by consumers, not competitors. A national boycott of McDonald’s is set to begin on June 24, led by grassroots advocacy group The People’s Union USA, in protest of the fast-food giant’s rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The boycott comes at a time when McDonald’s is already battling a downturn in U.S. sales and increasing criticism over rising menu prices.

At the center of the movement is John Schwarz, the group’s leader, who says the action is part of a broader campaign of “economic blackouts” aimed at companies perceived to be abandoning social responsibility. The People’s Union has staged similar protests since February, targeting major retailers and corporations seen as walking back DEI promises.

Why McDonald’s?

In January, McDonald’s discontinued several key DEI policies, citing an “evolving landscape.” The company dropped goals for diversity in senior leadership and ended a program designed to promote diverse suppliers.



Despite public assurances from U.S. Chief People Officer Jordann Nunn, who said the “core programming hasn’t changed,” critics say McDonald’s commitment to equity has been hollow. Schwarz stated bluntly, “Their DEI efforts feel more like promotional stunts than real systemic change.”

In a flyer circulated on Instagram, The People’s Union listed five reasons for the boycott, including alleged price gouging, tax evasion, unequal pay, and exploitation in advertising. “We’re done funding companies that pretend to stand for something while doing nothing,” Schwarz told USA Today.

A DEI Flashpoint in the Trump Era

The DEI backlash has intensified since Donald Trump’s return to office, with the administration rolling out executive orders aimed at dismantling DEI programs across both the federal and private sectors. In response, Black churches, civil rights leaders, and progressive consumers have mobilised, targeting companies they believe are retreating from inclusive practices.

Economic Blackout Movement Targets Major Retailers Like Walmart, Amazon, and McDonald’s

Retailers like Target have already felt the heat. The company acknowledged that boycott efforts may have contributed to weaker Q1 earnings and a drop in foot traffic. It’s unclear whether similar pressure will translate to a significant impact at McDonald’s, but the timing is critical: Q1 2025 marked the biggest U.S. sales slump for McDonald’s since the pandemic.

More Boycotts Coming

McDonald’s isn’t the only brand on the chopping block. The People’s Union has outlined an aggressive protest calendar:

  • July 1–31: Boycotts of Starbucks, Amazon, and Home Depot

  • August 1–31: Boycotts of Walmart, McDonald’s (again), and Lowe’s

  • July 4: A symbolic “economic blackout” day to protest corporate complicity

While McDonald’s has yet to issue a comment on the impending boycott, CEO Chris Kempczinski acknowledged earlier this year that consumers were “grappling with uncertainty.” Whether that uncertainty turns into protest at the drive-thru remains to be seen.


