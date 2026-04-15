King Harris Arrested: T.I. Attempts to Intervene After Traffic Stop Drama

King Harris, the son of hip-hop star T.I., was arrested in Georgia following a traffic stop that quickly escalated into a confrontation with law enforcement. According to reports and police bodycam footage, the 21-year-old was pulled over for driving significantly above the speed limit. Authorities claim Harris was traveling over 75 mph in a 45 mph zone while behind the wheel of a Tesla Cybertruck.

Refusal to Cooperate Leads to Charges

The situation intensified when officers instructed King Harris to exit the vehicle. Police reportedly wanted to separate him from a firearm believed to be inside the car. However, Harris allegedly refused multiple requests to step out, becoming argumentative during the encounter.

Officers later discovered a vape pen containing THC, which contributed to additional charges. Due to his refusal to comply, T.I.’s son King Harris was arrested and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, alongside possession-related charges and traffic violations.

The incident highlights growing concerns around compliance during traffic stops and how quickly such encounters can escalate.

T.I. Arrives at the Scene

In a dramatic twist, T.I. arrived at the scene after officers used King Harris’ phone to contact someone to retrieve the vehicle and firearm. The rapper reportedly attempted to resolve the situation on-site, asking officers if the matter could be handled without further legal action.

However, authorities proceeded with the arrest, and Harris was taken into custody. He was later booked on multiple charges, including a felony count related to controlled substances and misdemeanor obstruction.

Pikachu Onesie Goes Viral

The arrest gained widespread attention online after King Harris’ booking photo surfaced, showing him wearing a bright Pikachu-themed outfit inspired by the Pokémon series. The unusual attire quickly went viral, sparking memes and social media reactions.

Adding to the buzz, King Harris later posted a video on Instagram referencing the incident in a humorous tone, comparing the police to “Team Rocket,” a well-known antagonist group from Pokémon.

History of Legal Troubles

This isn’t Harris’ first run-in with the law. He has previously faced legal issues, including an earlier arrest in Georgia involving traffic violations and alleged possession concerns.

His public relationship with his parents, including Tameka Harris, has also drawn attention in recent years, particularly after viral family disputes surfaced online.

King Harris was released on bond shortly after his arrest, but the legal proceedings are ongoing. The case could have broader implications for the young rapper’s career as he continues to build his public image.

Meanwhile, the incident has reignited conversations about celebrity accountability, youth behavior, and how viral moments can shape public perception in the digital age.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Harris (@the_next_king10)