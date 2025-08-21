Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts

Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts Brian Cornell Michael Fiddelke DEI

DEI Policies

Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts

One of Target’s most damaging missteps has been its retreat from diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives earlier this year. The move, intended to ease political pressures, instead alienated loyal customers and even sparked a boycott.
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Target is entering a new era of leadership after CEO Brian Cornell announced his resignation following 11 years at the helm. The move comes as the retailer faces declining sales, customer backlash, and mounting competition from Walmart, Amazon, and Costco.

Brian Cornell, who revitalized Target after taking over in 2014, will step down on February 1, 2026, transitioning into the role of executive chairman. His successor is Michael Fiddelke, Target’s current chief operating officer, who began his career with the company as an intern two decades ago.



A Difficult Transition

While Brian Cornell was credited with remodeling stores, improving Target’s digital strategy, and steering the brand to record performance in 2018 and through the pandemic, recent years have been rocky. Sales have fallen for three consecutive quarters, sending Target’s stock down 10% in premarket trading and cementing its place among the worst-performing companies in the S&P 500 this year.

Some analysts question the decision to appoint an insider rather than bringing in an external leader with a fresh perspective. “This is an internal appointment that does not necessarily remedy the problems of entrenched groupthink,” said Neil Saunders, analyst at GlobalData Retail.

DEI Backlash and Shifting Shoppers

One of Target’s most damaging missteps has been its retreat from diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives earlier this year. The move, intended to ease political pressures, instead alienated loyal customers and even sparked a boycott.

“People re-evaluated and started driving extra miles to go to other places,” Rev. Jamal Bryant, who led a protest against Target, told CNN. Even members of the Dayton family, descendants of Target’s co-founders, criticized the company’s actions as “a betrayal.”

Combined with consumer belt-tightening, Target’s reliance on discretionary items such as clothing and home goods has made it vulnerable. In contrast, Walmart’s heavy focus on groceries has insulated it from the downturn.

McDonald’s Boycott Launches Over DEI Rollback, Activists Target More Brands This Summer

Tariffs and Inventory Troubles

Another challenge is tariffs. Target imports nearly half of its merchandise, far more than Walmart, which makes it harder to absorb rising costs. Analysts say Target often has to raise prices at nearly double the rate of competitors.

Adding to the strain, Target’s pandemic-era boom in home goods left the company with a glut of unsold inventory just as inflation began to bite.

Incoming CEO Michael Fiddelke says the brand must “improve and realize its full potential.” His turnaround plan, dubbed “Fun 101,” aims to reintroduce trendier merchandise, modernize stores, and invest in technology to lure shoppers back.

As Target’s leadership changes hands, the retailer faces its toughest test yet: winning back the American shopper it once knew so well.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts Brian Cornell Michael Fiddelke DEI

Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts
By August 21, 2025
Billionaire Plans First Titanic Dive Since OceanGate Tragedy Titanic Tourism Wreck Patrick Lahey

Billionaire Plans First Titanic Dive Since OceanGate Tragedy
By August 21, 2025
Google Pixel 10 Launch Event 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025

Google Pixel 10 Launch Event: 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025
By August 21, 2025
Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts Brian Cornell Michael Fiddelke DEI

Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts
By August 21, 2025
Jennifer Lopez Dazzles in Kiss of the Spider Woman Trailer

Jennifer Lopez Dazzles in Kiss of the Spider Woman Trailer
By August 21, 2025
Netflix Unveils Splinter Cell Deathwatch Poster Ahead of Trailer Premiere at Anime NYC Liev Schreiber Sam Fisher Derek Kolstad ubisoft

Netflix Unveils Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Poster Ahead of Trailer Premiere at Anime NYC
By August 21, 2025
Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts Brian Cornell Michael Fiddelke DEI

Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts
By August 21, 2025
Drake Launches Official Merch Warehouse on Amazon

Drake Launches Official Merch Warehouse on Amazon
By August 21, 2025
Google Pixel 10 Launch Event 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025

Google Pixel 10 Launch Event: 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025
By August 21, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Google Pixel 10 Launch Event 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025

Google Pixel 10 Launch Event: 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025
By August 21, 2025
Foxconn Invests $30M in Robocore to Drive Medical & Elderly Care Robotics Expansion

Foxconn Invests $30M in Robocore to Drive Medical & Elderly Care Robotics Expansion
By August 20, 2025
Call of Duty Black Ops 7 – Release Date, Beta, Story, Cast & More Treyarch and Raven Software Gamescom 2025

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Release Date, Beta, Story, Cast & More
By August 20, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Man Hospitalized with 'Bromism' After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice

Man Hospitalized with ‘Bromism’ After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice
By August 13, 2025
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Rebel Foods' Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices Rebel Foods

Food

Rebel Foods’ Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices
Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers

Advertising

Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers
10 Best Casino Apps in Canada – Top Canadian Mobile Casinos for iOS & Android

iGaming

10 Best Casino Apps in Canada – Top Canadian Mobile Casinos for iOS & Android
To Top
Loading...