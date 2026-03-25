Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Amazon AWS Bahrain Disrupted Amid Drone Activity Linked to Iran Conflict

Amazon AWS Bahrain Disrupted Amid Drone Activity Linked to Iran Conflict Outage Down US Iran War

Amazon

Amazon AWS Bahrain Disrupted Amid Drone Activity Linked to Iran Conflict

Tech Plunge

By

Published on

Amazon has confirmed that its Amazon Web Services (AWS) region in Bahrain experienced disruptions following reported drone activity linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East due to the US war on Iran.

The incident marks the second disruption in a month, highlighting how the ongoing war between the US and Iran is increasingly impacting global technology infrastructure.

What Happened in Bahrain?

According to company statements, the disruption was caused by drone activity near AWS facilities in Bahrain. While it remains unclear whether the data centre was directly hit, nearby attacks were enough to interrupt operations.

Amazon said it is actively working to restore services and has advised customers to migrate workloads to alternative AWS regions during the recovery process.

The company has not disclosed the full extent of the damage or provided a timeline for complete restoration.

Second Incident in Weeks Raises Alarm

This is not an isolated event. Earlier in March, AWS reported similar disruptions in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, with some facilities losing power due to nearby attacks.

In the UAE, drone strikes reportedly caused direct damage to infrastructure, marking one of the first instances where military conflict directly disrupted a major US tech company’s data centres.

These repeated incidents are raising concerns about the vulnerability of cloud infrastructure in geopolitically sensitive regions and if US should be careful before waging wars.

Iran Conflict Expands Beyond Military Targets

The disruptions come amid escalating tensions following a joint US-Israel military attack against Iran that began in late February.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has publicly warned that it could target economic and technological infrastructure linked to US and allied interests. Reports suggest that major tech firms, including Google, Microsoft, and Oracle, have been identified as potential targets due to their role in global digital systems.

This shift signals a broader strategy where digital infrastructure becomes part of modern warfare, extending beyond traditional military targets.

US F-35 Makes Emergency Landing After Iran Mission, Raising Questions Over Air Combat Risks

Impact on Businesses and Digital Services

AWS is a critical backbone for global digital operations, powering:

  • Websites and applications

  • Financial systems

  • Government platforms

Any disruption can lead to widespread service outages, affecting businesses and users worldwide.

Amazon has stated that it is prioritizing the safety of its personnel and working closely with local authorities while assisting customers in shifting operations to unaffected regions.

Broader Implications for Cloud Security

The incident underscores a growing risk: as cloud computing becomes central to global economies, it also becomes a strategic vulnerability during conflicts.

Experts warn that companies may need to:

  • Diversify data centre locations

  • Strengthen redundancy systems

  • Invest in geopolitical risk planning

For businesses relying heavily on cloud infrastructure, resilience is no longer just a technical concern—it is a strategic necessity.

The AWS Bahrain disruption serves as a stark reminder that global tech infrastructure is not immune to geopolitical instability. As conflicts evolve, the intersection of technology, security, and geopolitics is becoming increasingly critical.

With cloud services underpinning everything from banking to communication, ensuring their stability in volatile regions will be one of the biggest challenges facing the tech industry in the coming years.

  • Amazon AWS Bahrain Disrupted Amid Drone Activity Linked to Iran Conflict Outage Down US Iran War
  • Amazon AWS Bahrain Disrupted Amid Drone Activity Linked to Iran Conflict Outage Down US Iran War

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Amazon

ANSR Women in Tech Report 2026 95% of Women Ready to Lead the AI Revolution Talent500

ANSR Women in Tech Report 2026: 95% of Women Ready to Lead the AI Revolution
By March 25, 2026
‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Cleared in Viral Neighbor Fight, Police Rule Self-Defense

‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Cleared in Viral Neighbor Fight, Police Rule Self-Defense
By March 25, 2026
iOS 26.4 Update Apple Brings AI to CarPlay, Adds 163 New Emojis and Teases Video Feature

iOS 26.4 Update: Apple Brings AI to CarPlay, Adds 163 New Emojis and Teases Video Feature
By March 25, 2026
New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie in Development by Stephen Colbert and Peter Jackson Middle Earth

New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie in Development by Stephen Colbert and Peter Jackson
By March 25, 2026
‘Project Hail Mary’ Box Office Ryan Gosling Delivers 2026’s Biggest Opening Amazon MGM

‘Project Hail Mary’ Box Office: Ryan Gosling Delivers 2026’s Biggest Opening
By March 24, 2026
Daredevil Born Again Season 2 — What You Need to Know Before Watching Jessica Jones Matt Murdock Kingpin Spiderman

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 — What You Need to Know Before Watching
By March 24, 2026
Amazon AWS Bahrain Disrupted Amid Drone Activity Linked to Iran Conflict Outage Down US Iran War

Amazon AWS Bahrain Disrupted Amid Drone Activity Linked to Iran Conflict
By March 25, 2026
ANSR Women in Tech Report 2026 95% of Women Ready to Lead the AI Revolution Talent500

ANSR Women in Tech Report 2026: 95% of Women Ready to Lead the AI Revolution
By March 25, 2026
Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case Lawsuit Whastapp Instagram Facebook Child Safety Digital Addiction

Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case
By March 25, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
ANSR Women in Tech Report 2026 95% of Women Ready to Lead the AI Revolution Talent500

ANSR Women in Tech Report 2026: 95% of Women Ready to Lead the AI Revolution
By March 25, 2026
Shunya Labs Launches Real-Time Voice AI Platform to Transform Contact Centres

Shunya Labs Launches Real-Time Voice AI Platform to Transform Contact Centres
By March 25, 2026
Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case Lawsuit Whastapp Instagram Facebook Child Safety Digital Addiction

Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case
By March 25, 2026
Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case Lawsuit Whastapp Instagram Facebook Child Safety Digital Addiction

Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case
By March 25, 2026
Dubai Influencers Go Quiet as War Coverage Faces New Restrictions UAE Strict Online Rules Missile Attacks War Iran

Dubai Influencers Go Quiet as War Coverage Faces New Restrictions
By March 12, 2026
Instagram Outage Leaves Thousands Unable to Send Messages Worldwide Instagram is down Outage Meta

Instagram Outage Leaves Thousands Unable to Send Messages Worldwide
By March 11, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
OpenAI Strikes Pentagon Deal for Classified AI Use With Strict Safeguards Anthropic Pete Hegseth Sam Altman

Anthropic

OpenAI Strikes Pentagon Deal for Classified AI Use — With Strict Safeguards
Could Sean Diddy Combs Be the Game-Changer in Tupac’s Murder Trial? Tupac Shakur Duane “Keefe D” Davis

Hip Hop/ Rap

Could Diddy Be the Game-Changer in Tupac’s Murder Trial?
Jack Harlow Sparks Buzz With ‘Monica’ Teaser Interracial Dating, Brandy Praise & Album Details Ray J

Album Announcement

Jack Harlow Sparks Buzz With ‘Monica’ Teaser: Interracial Dating, Brandy Praise & Album Details
To Top
Loading...