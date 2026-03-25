Amazon AWS Bahrain Disrupted Amid Drone Activity Linked to Iran Conflict

Amazon has confirmed that its Amazon Web Services (AWS) region in Bahrain experienced disruptions following reported drone activity linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East due to the US war on Iran.

The incident marks the second disruption in a month, highlighting how the ongoing war between the US and Iran is increasingly impacting global technology infrastructure.

What Happened in Bahrain?

According to company statements, the disruption was caused by drone activity near AWS facilities in Bahrain. While it remains unclear whether the data centre was directly hit, nearby attacks were enough to interrupt operations.

Amazon said it is actively working to restore services and has advised customers to migrate workloads to alternative AWS regions during the recovery process.

The company has not disclosed the full extent of the damage or provided a timeline for complete restoration.

Second Incident in Weeks Raises Alarm

This is not an isolated event. Earlier in March, AWS reported similar disruptions in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, with some facilities losing power due to nearby attacks.

In the UAE, drone strikes reportedly caused direct damage to infrastructure, marking one of the first instances where military conflict directly disrupted a major US tech company’s data centres.

These repeated incidents are raising concerns about the vulnerability of cloud infrastructure in geopolitically sensitive regions and if US should be careful before waging wars.

Iran Conflict Expands Beyond Military Targets

The disruptions come amid escalating tensions following a joint US-Israel military attack against Iran that began in late February.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has publicly warned that it could target economic and technological infrastructure linked to US and allied interests. Reports suggest that major tech firms, including Google, Microsoft, and Oracle, have been identified as potential targets due to their role in global digital systems.

This shift signals a broader strategy where digital infrastructure becomes part of modern warfare, extending beyond traditional military targets.

Impact on Businesses and Digital Services

AWS is a critical backbone for global digital operations, powering:

Websites and applications

Financial systems

Government platforms

Any disruption can lead to widespread service outages, affecting businesses and users worldwide.

Amazon has stated that it is prioritizing the safety of its personnel and working closely with local authorities while assisting customers in shifting operations to unaffected regions.

Broader Implications for Cloud Security

The incident underscores a growing risk: as cloud computing becomes central to global economies, it also becomes a strategic vulnerability during conflicts.

Experts warn that companies may need to:

Diversify data centre locations

Strengthen redundancy systems

Invest in geopolitical risk planning

For businesses relying heavily on cloud infrastructure, resilience is no longer just a technical concern—it is a strategic necessity.

The AWS Bahrain disruption serves as a stark reminder that global tech infrastructure is not immune to geopolitical instability. As conflicts evolve, the intersection of technology, security, and geopolitics is becoming increasingly critical.

With cloud services underpinning everything from banking to communication, ensuring their stability in volatile regions will be one of the biggest challenges facing the tech industry in the coming years.