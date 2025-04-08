Economic Blackout Movement Targets Major Retailers Like Walmart, Amazon, and McDonald’s

A New Wave of Consumer Activism Gains Momentum as a grassroots campaign group is turning up the heat on major U.S. retailers with a nationwide movement of boycotts and economic “blackouts” aimed at holding corporations accountable for social and economic policies. The group behind the effort, People’s Union USA, is urging consumers to boycott Walmart this week — and they’re just getting started. With future protests targeting General Mills, Amazon, Target, and McDonald’s, the group plans to keep the pressure on all summer long.

The Mission Behind the Movement

The boycott campaign, which started earlier this year, was sparked by frustrations over corporate rollbacks of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, along with broader concerns about corporate power and government accountability. According to founder John Schwarz, People’s Union USA wants more than symbolic change — with these economic blackouts, they’re pushing for major reforms, including the elimination of federal income tax, Capping corporate profits and a renewed commitment to equality and economic justice.

“The People’s Union is not just about resisting corruption, it is about exposing it,” John Schwarz said. “We fund their success. And we can shift our money to local businesses or simply choose not to shop at all, anytime we want.”

Retail Giants in the Crosshairs

Here’s a look at the upcoming boycott schedule released by People’s Union USA:

April 18: National Economic Blackout

April 21–28: General Mills Boycott

May 6–12: Amazon Boycott

May 20–26: Walmart Boycott (Second Round)

June 3–9: Target Boycott

June 24–30: McDonald’s Boycott

July 4: Independence Day Blackout

These targeted actions with these economic blackouts are designed to disrupt spending at large corporations and shift economic power back to communities and small businesses over large US retailers.

Walmart Responds

Walmart, the current focus of the campaign, responded to Newsweek with a statement defending its record: “As one of the largest corporate taxpayers in the country, not only do we pay our fair share, we are an economic force multiplier… through job creation, supplier growth, and over $1.7 billion in cash and in-kind donations last year.”

The retailer emphasized its ongoing commitment to communities, saying it remains “dedicated to earning the business of all Americans.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The People’s Union USA (@thepeoplesunionusa)

Public Support and Celebrity Endorsements

The campaign has gained traction on social media, with public figures like author Stephen King and singer-actress Bette Midler promoting it to their millions of followers. Bette Midler encouraged fans: “Don’t shop! And if you have to, please turn to a local small business!”

With support growing and more consumers becoming aware of the campaign’s goals, People’s Union USA may continue gaining ground in its effort to reshape how Americans think about spending power. While it remains to be seen whether the campaign will impact corporate profits, the message is clear: a new era of consumer-driven protest is here — and it’s not backing down.