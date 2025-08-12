Connect with us

Angelina Jolie Dazzles in First Look at Couture, Alice Winocour’s Paris Fashion Week Drama

Paris is about to get even more glamorous at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with the world premiere of Couture, the latest drama from acclaimed French filmmaker Alice Winocour. Starring Angelina Jolie, Louis Garrel, Ella Rumpf, and Anyier Anei, the film unfolds against the dazzling yet high-pressure backdrop of Paris Fashion Week.

Written and directed by Alice Winocour (Paris Memories, Proxima), Angelina Jolie’ Couture promises an intimate look into the lives of three women whose paths unexpectedly intersect during one of the most frenzied weeks in the fashion calendar.

A Powerful Story of Resilience and Connection

In Couture, Angelina Jolie plays Maxine, a filmmaker in her forties who is diagnosed with breast cancer. While grappling with her health, she reconnects with a familiar collaborator, played by Louis Garrel. Meanwhile, Ada (Anyier Anei), a young model from South Sudan, escapes the expectations of her family and a predetermined future. Angèle (Ella Rumpf), a makeup artist working behind the scenes, navigates the unglamorous but essential world beneath the catwalk lights.



As the women’s stories intertwine, Couture explores themes of resilience, solidarity, and the unseen emotional battles that exist behind the glossy façade of public performance. Winocour’s script promises to highlight the quiet, unspoken bonds that unite women across professions, cultures, and continents.

First Look Images Stir Excitement

The newly released first-look photos capture two intimate moments: one featuring Angelina Jolie and Louis Garrel, hinting at a layered shared history between their characters, and another showcasing Rumpf and Anei in a candid backstage setting.

Angelina Jolie’s casting brings major international attention to the project, marking her first collaboration with Alice Winocour, who is known for deeply emotional, character-driven storytelling. With her magnetic screen presence and history of portraying complex women, Jolie is poised to deliver another career-defining performance.

An Internationally Anticipated Release

While Pathé is confirmed as the distributor, no official domestic or international release date has been set. However, with TIFF 2025 serving as its launchpad, industry insiders expect a competitive distribution battle, particularly for the U.S. market.

Alice Winocour’s previous works have garnered international acclaim and award recognition, and Couture could easily follow in those footsteps. Between its timely exploration of health, identity, and female empowerment, and the irresistible allure of Paris Fashion Week, the film has the potential to resonate with both festival audiences and mainstream viewers.

A TIFF Highlight to Watch

With its blend of high fashion spectacle and emotionally charged storytelling, Couture stands out as one of TIFF’s most anticipated premieres. Whether it’s the personal drama of Maxine’s diagnosis, Ada’s fight for independence, or Angèle’s behind-the-scenes perspective, the film looks set to offer a fresh, intimate view of a world that thrives on surface beauty but is shaped by the strength and spirit of the women within it.


