Jaguar’s Type 00 Electrifies Paris Fashion Week as Barry Keoghan Steps Out

Jaguar’s bold new Type 00 Concept made its first real-world appearance in Paris, turning heads as it cruised through the city streets in a striking French Ultramarine color. The dramatic two-door EV, previously seen in shades like Miami Pink and London Blue, arrived in style at Paris Fashion Week, drawing a crowd as it showcased its futuristic design. In a marketing move designed to generate buzz, Irish actor Barry Keoghan stepped out of the vehicle, adding a Hollywood touch to the unveiling. Barry Keoghan, who posed for photos in the driver’s seat, helped Jaguar emphasize the car’s ultra-modern, light-colored interior.

Barry Keoghan is an Irish actor known for his intense performances and unique screen presence. He gained widespread recognition for his chilling role in The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017). He starred as a soldier in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk (2017), showcasing his versatility. His portrayal of Dominic in The Banshees of Inisherin (2022) earned him an Oscar nomination. Barry Keoghan won a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor for The Banshees of Inisherin.

Jaguar’s Electric Future: A Four-Door GT Coming in 2025

While the Type 00 is a concept, Jaguar’s first production EV under its electric reinvention is set to arrive in late 2025—a luxurious four-door GT that will blend the Type 00’s radical styling with real-world usability.

Speaking with Autocar, Jaguar’s Managing Director, Rawdon Glover, confirmed that the upcoming GT will retain the dramatic proportions of the Type 00. Spy shots have hinted at a long hood, slim LED lighting, a sleek roofline, and a wide stance, ensuring the vehicle remains as eye-catching as the concept.

The EV will ride on Jaguar’s new dedicated electric platform, sharing motors and battery packs with other Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) models but featuring a unique chassis setup tailored to the brand’s signature driving experience.

Performance and Range: A Supercharged EV Experience

Jaguar isn’t holding back on performance. The production GT is targeting:

Up to 430 miles (692 km) of range

A maximum output of 956 hp (735 kW / 1,000 PS)

Top speeds of over 160 mph (258 km/h)

Rawdon Glover himself took a prototype to its limit at Jaguar’s Gaydon facility, calling it the most thrilling drive he’s had since taking the company’s reins. “It was stunning in terms of its speed, its acceleration, its performance, but also how it delivered the power with a real sense of character,” he said.

Luxury Meets Performance: A New Jaguar Driving Experience

Jaguar’s engineering team has been fine-tuning the new GT by drawing inspiration from the greatest Jaguars ever. Their goal? To create a car that delivers exhilarating speed while ensuring comfort over long distances. Unlike rivals focusing heavily on tech, Jaguar prioritises design, craftsmanship, and an immersive driving experience. “The technology is there when you need it,” Rawdon Glover said, emphasizing a refined interior rather than a screen-heavy cockpit.

Jaguar’s EV-Only Commitment

As some automakers backtrack on EV commitments, Jaguar remains steadfast in its all-electric future. The brand has confirmed that no internal combustion engines will be part of its next-generation lineup.

Following the four-door GT’s launch in late 2025, Jaguar plans to introduce two additional EVs—a luxury sedan and an SUV—further expanding its electric ambitions.

The Future of the Jaguar is Here

With the Type 00 making waves and the upcoming GT promising record-breaking performance, Jaguar is positioning itself as a leader in luxury EVs. The brand’s commitment to innovation and electrification signals an exciting new chapter—one that is set to redefine the future of high-performance driving.