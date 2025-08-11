Lily James Becomes Whitney Wolfe Herd in Swiped — Hulu Drops First Trailer Ahead of TIFF Premiere

Hulu has unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for Swiped, a biographical drama starring Lily James as Whitney Wolfe Herd, the trailblazing founder of dating app Bumble. The film, inspired by Whitney Wolfe Herd’s real-life journey from recent college graduate to the youngest female self-made billionaire, will premiere exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally on September 19, 2025. Before its streaming debut, Swiped will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 9.

Directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg (Unpregnant), Swiped charts Whitney Wolfe Herd’s meteoric rise in the male-dominated tech industry. The film follows her determination to create a safer, female-empowered space in online dating—culminating in the launch of not one, but two groundbreaking apps. With grit, ingenuity, and unshakable vision, she redefined how people connect online while building a billion-dollar brand.







The cast is as dynamic as the story itself. Alongside Lily James, who embodies Bumble Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd’s fearless determination, the ensemble features Dan Stevens as Andrey, Jackson White, Myha’la, Ben Schnetzer, Pierson Fodé, Clea DuVall, Pedro Correa, Ian Colleti, and Coral Peña. James also serves as a producer, joining Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay.

The screenplay, penned by Bill Parker and Rachel Lee Goldenberg with contributions from Kim Caramele, promises a sharp blend of drama, tension, and inspiration, capturing both the personal and professional stakes of Wolfe Herd’s journey. From navigating startup challenges to confronting sexism in Silicon Valley, Swiped aims to spotlight a rare real-world story of tech innovation driven by a woman’s vision.

Swiped will premiere as a Hulu Original in the U.S., while international audiences can catch it on Disney+.

The release of Swiped adds to Hulu’s growing lineup of biographical and socially relevant dramas, a space in which the streaming service has been increasingly active. The TIFF premiere positions the film for awards season buzz, and Lily James’s portrayal of Wolfe Herd could be a career-defining role.

With its combination of real-life drama, industry intrigue, and a compelling female lead, Swiped is poised to resonate with audiences worldwide. The story of Whitney Wolfe Herd and Bumble is not just about creating a dating app—it’s about rewriting the rules of the game entirely.