Orlando Bloom Hints at Return in New Pirates of the Caribbean Movie

The seas may not have seen the last of Will Turner. In a surprise moment during his appearance on This Morning, Orlando Bloom reignited rumors about a potential Pirates of the Caribbean 6, thrilling longtime fans of Disney’s blockbuster franchise. The actor, best known for his roles in The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean, teased a return to the high-seas adventure, saying, “I personally think it would be great to get the band back together.”

While he carefully dodged giving a definitive answer, Orlando Bloom’s comments have caused a wave of online speculation about the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which hasn’t released a new film since 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales.

“Who knows?” Orlando Bloom said coyly when pressed about the rumors. “I can’t say anything at the moment because I really don’t know. They’re trying to work out what it would all look like.”

This latest tease aligns with previous statements from producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who has also fueled talks of a reboot. In an earlier interview with ComicBook.com, Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that a Pirates reboot is easier to put together than other big-budget franchises, as it doesn’t rely as heavily on specific actors’ availability.







“We’re gonna reboot Pirates,” Jerry Bruckheimer stated. “That is easier to put together because you don’t have to wait for certain actors.” Still, fans can’t help but hope that Orlando Bloom’s nostalgic nod means a return not only for himself but also for Johnny Depp as the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow.

Keira Knightley, who starred alongside Orlando Bloom in the first three installments, has not commented on the reboot, but fans are already speculating about her possible return as Elizabeth Swann.

It’s worth noting that Bloom was notably absent from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), the franchise’s fourth installment. At the time, he dismissed the possibility of reprising his role, stating: “Will is sort of swimming around with the fish at the bottom of the ocean.” However, he returned briefly in the fifth film, hinting that the door might still be open.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which launched in 2003 with The Curse of the Black Pearl, has earned over $4.5 billion worldwide, making it one of Disney’s most profitable live-action properties. With talks of a reboot and fans hungry for a sixth film, Bloom’s interview may be the strongest sign yet that something is in the works. And with the original team, including Johnny Depp, it will be something.

As Orlando Bloom himself said, “I had a great time making those movies.” Whether that time will come again remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure—the treasure chest of excitement has officially been reopened.