Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry’s Surprise Montreal Dinner Sparks Frenzied Speculation Online

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and international pop sensation Katy Perry have ignited a firestorm of speculation after being spotted dining together at Le Violon, one of Montreal’s most exclusive restaurants.

The two were seen enjoying a quiet evening at the acclaimed seafood-forward eatery in the Plateau neighbourhood on Monday night, just days before Katy Perry is scheduled to perform in Quebec as part of her “Lifetimes Tour.”

According to TMZ, which first reported the sighting and obtained video footage, the pair were seated at a table for two, sipping cocktails and sharing multiple dishes—including one with lobster—for over two hours.







Eyewitnesses say there were no signs of PDA, but the sight of the recently single stars together quickly caught the public’s imagination. Perry split from longtime fiancé Orlando Bloom earlier this year, while Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire announced their separation in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

The internet wasted no time reacting. The story went viral across social media platforms, with hashtags like #TruPerry, #TrudeauKaty, and #MontrealSighting trending in both Canada and the U.S. within hours.

Earlier that same day, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were also reportedly seen taking a walk together through Mount Royal Park, though details about the outing remain limited. “We kind of got the vibe that they were a little more chill,” said Samantha Jin, communications consultant for Le Violon. “They were kind and warm to staff… no selfies, no fanfare. Just two people enjoying dinner.”

Celebrity chef Danny Smiles, who owns Le Violon (ranked 11th in Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants), briefly greeted the duo during the evening. Before leaving, Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry even took a moment to personally thank the kitchen team.

So far, neither party has offered a public explanation for the meeting—leaving room for fans and pundits alike to theorize. Was it a casual dinner between friends, a meeting about a future project, or something more personal?

While Katy Perry heads next to Ottawa, Montreal, and Quebec City for her concert series, Justin Trudeau’s recent appearances have been limited following his political step-back. However, his name still frequently trends in Canadian media—especially now.

In the absence of official clarification, the dinner remains a mystery. But in the age of celebrity-watch culture and political fascination, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s low-key Montreal meal has created high-key buzz.

Whether it was romance, friendship, or simply fine dining, one thing is certain: the world is watching.