Johnny Depp Saddles Up for Dior Cowboy Ad Shot Near Amber Heard's Home in Spain

Johnny Depp Saddles Up for Dior Cowboy Ad Shot Near Amber Heard’s Home in Spain

Johnny Depp Saddles Up for Dior Cowboy Ad Shot Near Amber Heard’s Home in Spain

Johnny Depp is officially back in the saddle—literally and metaphorically. The actor was recently spotted filming a new cowboy-themed campaign for Dior in the sun-drenched hills of Villaspesa, Spain, just miles away from where his ex-wife Amber Heard now resides.

Clad in a wide-brimmed hat and a Clint Eastwood-style poncho, Johnny Depp struck a classic Western silhouette against the arid Spanish landscape. The shoot, which captured the rugged charm of the countryside, marks a bold return to the spotlight for the 60-year-old actor, who appeared relaxed, smiling, and in high spirits throughout the day. According to TMZ, Jonny Depp took direction with ease, interacting warmly with the crew and occasionally sipping what appeared to be lemon water under the blazing sun. The ad signals not just a visual transformation but a new chapter in his long-standing partnership with Dior—one that has stood the test of time and controversy.

Dior Stays Loyal Amid Controversy

Dior has remained one of Johnny Depp’s most steadfast supporters through years of legal and media turmoil. While many brands distanced themselves during the defamation trials involving ex-wife Amber Heard, Dior doubled down. In 2022, the French luxury brand re-signed Johnny Depp to a three-year, $20 million deal for its Sauvage fragrance line—a record-breaking contract in the men’s fragrance industry. This cowboy campaign appears to be a continuation of that relationship, with Dior leaning into Depp’s rebellious charm and cinematic charisma as they craft their latest ad campaign. The styling evokes the mystique of classic Westerns, a genre Depp has never fully explored on screen but one he fits into effortlessly here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dior Beauty Official (@diorbeauty)

Back in the Spotlight

Johnny Depp’s recent public appearances have fueled a growing narrative of redemption and career resurgence. Since winning his defamation suit against Heard in 2022, he’s slowly been reentering the entertainment world. His current slate includes an ambitious film in which he plays the devil himself—a fittingly dramatic choice for someone whose public image has been both deified and demonized over the past few years.

Despite the location of the Dior shoot being in close proximity to Amber Heard’s current home in Spain, sources say Depp seemed entirely focused on the project at hand. There were no signs of tension or distraction—just a seasoned performer doing what he does best in front of the camera.

Amber Heard Embraces Madrid Life as She Prepares for Baby No. 2

A New Era for Depp

With Dior’s unwavering support and a fresh wave of projects on the horizon, Johnny Depp appears to be steering his career into a new era—one defined not by courtroom battles but by artistry, resilience, and reinvention. The cowboy hat and poncho might just be a wardrobe for an ad, but they also symbolize a man ready to ride into the next act of his life with composure and confidence.

For fans and fashion watchers alike, this campaign serves as a powerful reminder: Johnny Depp is back, and he’s not going anywhere.


April 8, 2025
