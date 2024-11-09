Tony Todd ‘Candyman’ Star known For ‘Final Destination’ ‘Platoon’, Dies at 69

Tony Todd, the celebrated actor best known for his chilling portrayal of the title character in Candyman and his roles in Final Destination and Platoon, passed away on November 6 at 69. His representatives confirmed his death, though a cause was not disclosed. Tony Todd’s passing marks the end of an illustrious 40-year career in film and television, during which time his commanding presence and powerful voice earned him a place as one of Hollywood’s most iconic horror figures.









Born on December 4, 1954, in Washington, D.C., Todd developed his acting skills at the Eugene O’Neill National Theatre Institute and the Trinity Rep Conservatory. His early screen career began with significant roles, including portraying Sergeant Warren in Oliver Stone’s Platoon (1986), a film that went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Todd’s work on Platoon helped establish him as a versatile actor capable of both dramatic and action-oriented roles.

Throughout the 1980s and 90s, Todd appeared in a number of popular television shows, including 21 Jump Street, Night Court, The X-Files, and Star Trek: The Next Generation, among many others. However, it was his portrayal of the Candyman, a vengeful ghost with a hook for a hand, in the 1992 film Candyman that cemented his place in horror history. The film, directed by Bernard Rose and based on Clive Barker’s short story, became a cult classic. Todd reprised his role in the 2021 sequel, Candyman, directed by Nia DaCosta, bringing the legendary character back for a new generation of fans.

In addition to Candyman, Tony Todd was known for his role as William Bludworth, the funeral home owner in the Final Destination series. His character, who often warned others about the fatal consequences of cheating death, became one of the most memorable elements of the franchise. Todd also appeared in The Crow (1994) as Grange, the right-hand man to the villain, and in a range of supporting roles in films such as Lean on Me (1989) and Colors (1988).

Beyond acting, Todd was a sought-after voice actor, lending his deep, resonant voice to numerous projects, including Star Trek, Transformers: Rise of the Fallen, and video games like Call of Duty. He continued to act in smaller films and television roles in the 21st century, with recent appearances in Stream, Realm of Shadows, and The Bunker.

Todd’s legacy extends beyond his filmography; his rich voice and commanding screen presence will be remembered by fans of horror and cinema alike. Despite his imposing stature, he was known for his warm, generous spirit, leaving behind a significant impact on the entertainment industry.