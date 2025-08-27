Connect with us

Rebecca Romijn Calls Star Trek: Strange New Worlds “The Perfect Gateway Into Trek”

Rebecca Romijn Calls Star Trek: Strange New Worlds “The Perfect Gateway Into Trek”

Rebecca Romijn, who stars as Commander Una Chin-Riley (Number One) in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, believes the series is both a celebration of Star Trek’s legacy and an accessible starting point for first-time viewers.

Speaking in an exclusive interview as part of JustWatch’s “Why to Watch” campaign, Romijn emphasized the show’s hopeful vision of the future and its broad appeal across generations. “I think that Star Trek is an important show for anyone to watch, in terms of the way that it promotes a sense of hopefulness and optimism for the future,” Romijn shared. “If you’re not familiar with Star Trek, Strange New Worlds is the perfect gateway series to start with—except maybe the original series. It’s a mission-of-the-week show, and you don’t need much background on Star Trek to watch it.”

Rebecca Romijn also highlighted the show’s family-friendly nature: “It’s a great starting point that appeals to many generations, a great show for kids to watch with parents and grandparents.”



A Return to Classic Trek Storytelling

Set in the decade before Captain Kirk’s legendary command, Strange New Worlds follows Captain Christopher Pike and his crew aboard the USS Enterprise. With episodic storytelling that revisits the franchise’s moral and philosophical roots, the series has drawn praise for balancing modern production values with classic Star Trek themes.

The show’s structure—featuring stand-alone missions rather than long, serialized arcs—offers new viewers the freedom to jump in at any episode, while longtime fans appreciate the nostalgic nod to the original Star Trek formula.

 

A post shared by Star Trek (@startrek)

Rebecca Romijn’s Legacy as Number One

Rebecca Romijn’s portrayal of Number One continues a legacy that dates back to the origins of Star Trek. The character was first played by Majel Barrett, wife of franchise creator Gene Roddenberry, in the original 1960s pilot.

Rebecca Romijn, already known for her commanding screen presence as Mystique in the X-Men films and as a star of Ugly Betty and The Librarians, brings both gravitas and wit to the role. Her performance has been widely credited with helping Strange New Worlds resonate with audiences who are both nostalgic for classic Trek and excited about its future.

At a time when much of science fiction leans toward darker, dystopian themes, Strange New Worlds offers an alternative: a vision of unity, discovery, and optimism. With Romijn and her castmates leading the way, the series proves that Star Trek remains as relevant as ever—bridging generations while inspiring hope for what lies ahead.


