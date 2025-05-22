Eva Victor Shines in A24’s ‘Sorry, Baby’—A Raw, Heartfelt Directorial Debut

A24, the powerhouse indie studio behind hits like Moonlight and Everything Everywhere All At Once, has just dropped the trailer for its latest emotional drama, Sorry, Baby. The film marks the directorial debut of actress Eva Victor, who directs and stars in the lead role. With an intimate, character-driven story and a cast packed with indie favorites, Sorry, Baby is already gaining major attention as a potential festival darling—and a serious awards contender.

Eva Victor, best known for her scene-stealing turns in Showtime’s Billions, Super Pumped, and Dating and New York, takes a bold creative leap with this project. Not only does she headline the film, but she also penned the screenplay, infusing it with raw vulnerability and dark humor.

A24’s Sorry, Baby centers on Agnes, a young woman returning to her hometown after a profoundly traumatic event. While her world has come to a halt, the people around her have continued moving on—awkwardly, imperfectly, and often insensitively. The trailer teases an emotionally resonant exploration of grief, alienation, and the strange, sometimes laughable, ways people try to “support” those in pain.







The brief glimpses of Agnes’ reentry into her community suggest a nuanced take on trauma and healing, one that refuses to sugarcoat reality. Instead, Victor appears to embrace the uncomfortable silences, the small humiliations, and the subtle absurdities that follow personal tragedy.

A Dream Cast of Indie Darlings

Joining Eva Victor is a stellar supporting cast, Naomie Ackie, acclaimed for her powerful portrayal of Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Lucas Hedges, known for Manchester by the Sea and Lady Bird,, John Carroll Lynch, a character actor staple, Louis Cancelmi, and Kelly McCormack, adding even more emotional depth and complexity to the story.

Sorry, Baby is produced by Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, and Barry Jenkins, the visionary behind Moonlight, which won the Oscar for Best Picture. Jenkins’ involvement instantly boosts the film’s prestige, suggesting that A24 sees this as more than just a small-scale indie—it’s a statement debut from a major new talent.

Could Be 2025’s Sleeper Hit

With themes of emotional isolation, unresolved grief, and community disconnection, Sorry, Baby speaks directly to the complex mental landscape of today’s audience. If the trailer is any indication, Eva Victor has crafted a film that’s as quietly devastating as it is strangely relatable.

Expect Sorry, Baby to premiere at major film festivals before a theatrical release later this year.

A24 continues to prove it’s the go-to studio for bold, personal storytelling. With Sorry, Baby, Eva Victor steps into the spotlight as an actress and a filmmaker to watch.

Watch the Sorry, Baby trailer here –