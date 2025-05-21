Total Chaos!” — The Bear Season 4 Trailer Drops, and Carmy Might Lose Everything

FX has dropped the official trailer for The Bear Season 4 — and the heat in the kitchen has never been more intense. Set to premiere on June 25 with all ten episodes streaming on Hulu, the Emmy-winning series promises another rollercoaster season as Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) fight to save their dream restaurant from collapse.

In the newly released trailer, the pressure is palpable. Following a series of scathing reviews and operational chaos, Carmy and Sydney face the looming threat of bankruptcy. With a countdown clock ticking away, the duo must navigate creative tension, personal doubts, and financial pressure as they attempt to take The Bear to new heights — or risk losing everything.

“I’m fired up and ready to go,” Sydney declares early in the teaser, determined to rise to the challenge. But she’s not oblivious to the strain: “I get it — chaos and turmoil… But it’s a problem when you’re letting it fuel you and fuel the food.”

Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), still grappling with the fallout of last season’s emotionally charged kitchen opening, responds with a rare moment of clarity: “I don’t want this place to be chaos. You know that, right?”







The Bear Season 4 picks up where Season 3 left off, with Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) launching The Bear as a fine-dining destination. But ambition doesn’t come easy. Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is struggling post-divorce, Sydney begins to question her future at the restaurant, and the rest of the crew must rally amid the storm of expectations.

“There’s one really true thing about restaurants,” Carmy says solemnly in the trailer. “You are never alone.”

That sentiment lies at the heart of the new season. According to FX’s official logline, The Bear Season 4 will see the staff “determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level.” The story continues to explore what excellence truly means in a high-stakes, emotionally volatile industry — and at what cost it comes.

Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear has become a critical darling, earning 21 major awards across its first three seasons. Storer serves as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson, and Matty Matheson (who also appears in the show). With its dynamic blend of drama, heart, and tension, The Bear has managed to strike a nerve with audiences and critics alike.

The Bear Season 4 promises not only new challenges but deeper character exploration as the team works through grief, ambition, and what it means to stay true to their vision. Whether they can maintain the integrity of the restaurant—or their own sanity—remains to be seen.

With Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri leading the charge, The Bear Season 4 looks set to be its most emotionally charged and high-stakes chapter yet. Fire up the burners — the kitchen is back open. Watch The Bear Season 4 trailer here –