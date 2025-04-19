Connect with us

A24 Music: Acclaimed Film Studio Ventures Into Sound With New Music Division

A24 Music: Acclaimed Film Studio Ventures Into Sound With New Music Division

A24, the powerhouse film studio known for genre-defining hits such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, Moonlight, and Lady Bird, is now setting its sights on a new frontier: music. This week, A24 unveiled a cryptic teaser on Instagram, announcing “A24 Music,” which has left fans and industry insiders buzzing with speculation.

While initial reactions leaned toward the launch of a full-fledged record label, A24 clarified that the project marks the debut of a dedicated social channel under the banner of its music arm, not a label, at least not yet. Still, for a studio that’s helped redefine modern cinema, this move signals a deliberate and potentially game-changing expansion.

A Studio with a Sonic Signature

Music has long been a central component of A24’s storytelling magic. From emotionally resonant scores to unexpected soundtrack pairings, the studio’s commitment to sound design and musical identity has earned praise across the film and music industries. Whether it’s the hypnotic soundscapes in Midsommar, the synth-heavy nostalgia of X, or the pulse of Everything Everywhere All At Once, A24 films often sound as bold as they look.

That legacy now appears to be evolving into a more interactive form. The new A24 Music channel is likely to serve as a home for exclusive content, behind-the-scenes music features, and possibly original projects that reflect the studio’s distinctive creative tone. Though not a record label (yet), it opens the door for deeper involvement in music culture.

 

The Bigger Picture in Music and Film

This isn’t A24’s first foray into music-focused ventures. The studio has operated a YouTube channel under the A24 Music name since late 2021, uploading official soundtracks and film-related audio content. Earlier this year, the studio also made waves in the electronic music space by announcing distribution plans for The Moment, a film led by Charli XCX and scored by PC Music founder A.G. Cook. The film is being produced by Studio365, Charli’s new creative company.

Additionally, A24 was behind the 2023 critically acclaimed restoration of the Talking Heads’ legendary concert film Stop Making Sense, reinforcing its growing interest in music-driven content. These steps, while seemingly niche, now read as precursors to a much larger strategy.

Although the details of A24 Music remain under wraps, the timing and execution suggest that more is on the horizon. Whether it evolves into a content platform, a collaborative studio space, or even a future label, one thing is clear: A24 isn’t entering the music world lightly.

For a company that turned indie film into pop culture, the possibilities for music, where identity, mood, and message are just as vital, feel wide open. With A24 Music, the studio is taking its flair for atmosphere and emotion into a whole new dimension. As the Instagram teaser declared: “Stay tuned.”

