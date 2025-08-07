‘The Pickup’ Review: Eddie Murphy Can’t Save This Wobbly Action Comedy

In The Pickup, Eddie Murphy returns to familiar ground — the mismatched buddy action comedy — but this time, the tires screech louder than the laughs land. Directed by Tim Story (Barbershop, Ride Along), the film pairs Eddie Murphy with Pete Davidson for a chaotic heist romp that tries to echo 48 Hrs. and Beverly Hills Cop but ends up sputtering on empty.

Eddie Murphy plays Russell Pierce, a veteran armored truck driver counting down the hours to his anniversary dinner with his wife Natalie (Eva Longoria). But his plans get derailed when he’s forced to ride with rookie guard Travis (Pete Davidson), a hyper, dim-witted man-child fresh off a weekend fling with the mysterious Zoe (Keke Palmer). When their truck is hijacked, the odd couple is pulled into a convoluted criminal plot, with Zoe at the center — and maybe even pulling the strings.







Despite the potential, The Pickup lacks the comedic precision and emotional drive that made Eddie Murphy’s earlier pairings so iconic. The script, penned by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider, relies heavily on juvenile jokes and recycled gags. Eddie Murphy — once the engine of this genre — plays the straight man here, offering exasperated silences rather than his trademark charisma. Davidson, meanwhile, leans into his usual schtick: neurotic, chaotic, and often oddly endearing, but in this case, not always funny.

The biggest missed opportunity? Keke Palmer. Her Zoe is revealed to be the heist’s real mastermind, injecting the film with a much-needed shot of energy and purpose. Unfortunately, the screenplay doesn’t give her enough to work with. She shines in every scene she’s in, as does Longoria, who makes the most of her limited screen time. You can’t help but wonder how much better the film would have been if the focus had shifted to them.

Tim Story brings his usual polish, and the action sequences — though logic-defying — are slickly executed. But when your buddy comedy’s biggest laughs come from imagining Eddie Murphy and Eva Longoria running a suburban B&B, there’s something off-kilter in your tone.

That said, The Pickup has already sparked conversations about a sequel and even a Dirty Rotten Scoundrels remake pairing Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson. So, despite its uneven debut, this might not be the last we see of this unlikely duo.

Fans of Eddie Murphy’s early career may find flashes of nostalgia, but they’ll likely leave The Pickup wanting more — or instead, wanting better.