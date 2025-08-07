Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

‘The Pickup’ Review: Eddie Murphy Can’t Save This Wobbly Action Comedy

‘The Pickup’ Review: Eddie Murphy Can’t Save This Wobbly Action Comedy Pete Davidson Amazon MGM

Amazon MGM

‘The Pickup’ Review: Eddie Murphy Can’t Save This Wobbly Action Comedy

Screen Plunge
Published on

In The Pickup, Eddie Murphy returns to familiar ground — the mismatched buddy action comedy — but this time, the tires screech louder than the laughs land. Directed by Tim Story (Barbershop, Ride Along), the film pairs Eddie Murphy with Pete Davidson for a chaotic heist romp that tries to echo 48 Hrs. and Beverly Hills Cop but ends up sputtering on empty.

Eddie Murphy plays Russell Pierce, a veteran armored truck driver counting down the hours to his anniversary dinner with his wife Natalie (Eva Longoria). But his plans get derailed when he’s forced to ride with rookie guard Travis (Pete Davidson), a hyper, dim-witted man-child fresh off a weekend fling with the mysterious Zoe (Keke Palmer). When their truck is hijacked, the odd couple is pulled into a convoluted criminal plot, with Zoe at the center — and maybe even pulling the strings.



Despite the potential, The Pickup lacks the comedic precision and emotional drive that made Eddie Murphy’s earlier pairings so iconic. The script, penned by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider, relies heavily on juvenile jokes and recycled gags. Eddie Murphy — once the engine of this genre — plays the straight man here, offering exasperated silences rather than his trademark charisma. Davidson, meanwhile, leans into his usual schtick: neurotic, chaotic, and often oddly endearing, but in this case, not always funny.

The biggest missed opportunity? Keke Palmer. Her Zoe is revealed to be the heist’s real mastermind, injecting the film with a much-needed shot of energy and purpose. Unfortunately, the screenplay doesn’t give her enough to work with. She shines in every scene she’s in, as does Longoria, who makes the most of her limited screen time. You can’t help but wonder how much better the film would have been if the focus had shifted to them.

Tim Story brings his usual polish, and the action sequences — though logic-defying — are slickly executed. But when your buddy comedy’s biggest laughs come from imagining Eddie Murphy and Eva Longoria running a suburban B&B, there’s something off-kilter in your tone.

That said, The Pickup has already sparked conversations about a sequel and even a Dirty Rotten Scoundrels remake pairing Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson. So, despite its uneven debut, this might not be the last we see of this unlikely duo.

Fans of Eddie Murphy’s early career may find flashes of nostalgia, but they’ll likely leave The Pickup wanting more — or instead, wanting better.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

OpenAI GPT-5 Is Here—And It Might Be the Most Powerful AI Yet Sam Altman AGI

GPT-5 Is Here—And It Might Be the Most Powerful AI Yet
By August 7, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Antarctica Rescue Mission: How a 20-Hour Flight Saved 3 U.S. Researchers From the Edge of the World

Antarctica Rescue Mission: How a 20-Hour Flight Saved 3 U.S. Researchers From the Edge of the World
By August 7, 2025
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ to Hit Theaters for 10th Anniversary Celebration

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ to Hit Theaters for 10th Anniversary Celebration
By August 7, 2025
‘The Pickup’ Review: Eddie Murphy Can’t Save This Wobbly Action Comedy Pete Davidson Amazon MGM

‘The Pickup’ Review: Eddie Murphy Can’t Save This Wobbly Action Comedy
By August 7, 2025
Japan Marks 80th Anniversary of Hiroshima Bombing as Global Threats Shift Its Pacifist Path

Japan Marks 80th Anniversary of Hiroshima Bombing as Global Threats Shift Its Pacifist Path
By August 7, 2025
Zoho Launches Singapore Edition of Zoho Books to Simplify GST Compliance and E-Invoicing for Businesses

Zoho Launches Singapore Edition of Zoho Books to Simplify GST Compliance and E-Invoicing for Businesses
By August 6, 2025
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Boosts Rural Development with Project SHINE Initiatives in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Boosts Rural Development with Project SHINE Initiatives in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh
By August 6, 2025
Beyond Key Joins Databricks Partner Ecosystem to Supercharge Data and AI Innovation

Beyond Key Joins Databricks Partner Ecosystem to Supercharge Data and AI Innovation
By August 6, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
OpenAI GPT-5 Is Here—And It Might Be the Most Powerful AI Yet Sam Altman AGI

GPT-5 Is Here—And It Might Be the Most Powerful AI Yet
By August 7, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Sturgeon Moon 2025: Why This August Full Moon Is Twice as Nice

Sturgeon Moon 2025: Why This August Full Moon Is Twice as Nice
By August 7, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators

Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators
By August 4, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle Justin Timberlake Shania Twain, Justin Bieber, and Avril Lavigne Bella Hadid Alec Baldwin

Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle
By August 1, 2025
Why Online Gaming Continues to Attract Stakeholders and Consumers Alike Online Gambling Casinos Slots iGaming

iGaming

Why Online Gaming Continues to Attract Stakeholders and Consumers Alike
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images

E! News

Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images
To Top
Loading...