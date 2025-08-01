Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight to Write Denis Villeneuve’s New James Bond Film

Connect with us

Amazon MGM Studios has officially hired Peaky Blinders mastermind Steven Knight to write the script for Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming James Bond movie — the 26th installment in the iconic franchise.

The film will be produced by Amy Pascal (Pascal Pictures) and David Heyman (Heyday Films), with Tanya Lapointe executive producing. The announcement follows Denis Villeneuve’s confirmed role as director, with Steven Knight’s appointment capping months of speculation about who would shape the next era of 007.

Best known as the creator and writer behind the gritty, BAFTA-winning crime series Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight brings a distinctive voice to the project — one that could signal a darker, character-driven direction for the world’s most famous spy. His critically acclaimed film work includes Oscar-nominated screenplays for Dirty Pretty Things and Eastern Promises, as well as the Princess Diana biopic Spencer.



Sources confirm Steven Knight’s appointment came after a final meeting with Denis Villeneuve, who is currently filming Dune: Part Three. The director reportedly gave a strong endorsement for Steven Knight’s creative vision, clearing the way for the deal to close.

Knight’s filmography spans across genres and platforms, with recent hits including All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix), SAS: Rogue Heroes (BBC), and The Veil (FX). He also penned and directed Locke, Serenity, and Hummingbird, showcasing his strength in crafting psychologically layered narratives — a skill that could redefine Bond’s next chapter.

The search for a new 007 actor remains ongoing. Insiders say casting will not proceed until Denis Villeneuve finishes his Dune obligations and Steven Knight delivers the script, which is expected to lay the tonal foundation for the next James Bond era. That means fans shouldn’t expect a release before 2028, given the film’s scale and development timeline.

Amazon acquired MGM in 2022, gaining access to one of Hollywood’s most valuable film libraries, including the James Bond IP. With complete creative control now in Amazon MGM’s hands, this reboot marks the first 007 film to be shaped entirely outside of longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson — a significant milestone in the franchise’s evolution.

Beyond screenwriting, Steven Knight is a cultural force in his native UK, having co-created Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and helped produce the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. He was awarded a CBE in 2020 for services to drama and community.

As anticipation builds, the pairing of Steven Knight and Denis Villeneuve promises a James Bond that is both cinematic and cerebral — a reinvention rooted in espionage grit, moral ambiguity, and global intrigue. One thing’s for sure: Bond’s future is anything but predictable.


