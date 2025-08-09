Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi Teaser Drops: A Fiery Debut for Aaishvary Thackeray

Anurag Kashyap is back in the game with Nishaanchi, a raw and explosive film that marks the Bollywood debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. The one-minute-thirty-second teaser, released on Friday, has fans and cinephiles buzzing with comparisons to Anurag Kashyap’s cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur.

Aaishvary Thackeray’s Big Bollywood Debut

Making a bold entry into the Hindi film industry with Anurag Kashyap vibe, Thackeray’s grandson, Aaishvary Thackeray, plays dual roles as twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo. While Babloo is a charismatic youngster in love with the fierce Rinku (played by Vedika Pinto), Dabloo’s path adds complexity and conflict to the narrative.

Also starring Monika Panwar as the mother of the twins, the film features strong performances from Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Kamaal Ajeeb and Kumud Mishra as Ambika Chacha—both key players in the story’s power struggle.

Grit, Guns and Gulels: The Kashyap Signature

The Nishaanchi teaser kicks off with the line, “Bina Bollywood, kauno zindagi kaise jiye?” (How can one live without Bollywood?), setting the tone for a film that blends gritty realism with dramatic flair. There’s actsan ka dhamaka (explosive action), traditional dance sequences, quirky weapons like slingshots (gulel), and a deep dive into the emotional complexities of rural India.

Anurag Kashyap took to social media to share the teaser, writing, “Tayyari kar di hai! Emosan ka tadka, actsan ka dhamaka… #Nishaanchi Teaser Out Now.”

Fans React: ‘Kashyap Is Back!’

Social media has been abuzz since the teaser’s release. Comments range from “BANGERRRRR” to “Old Kashyap vibe is back”, with many declaring Nishaanchi as a return to form for the filmmaker. Some fans are calling it the spiritual successor to Gangs of Wasseypur, a film that redefined gangster cinema in India.

Behind the Scenes and Creative Powerhouse

Nishaanchi is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films and Amazon MGM Studios. The screenplay is co-written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap.

With its theatrical release locked in for September 19, the film is already on every cinephile’s must-watch list this fall.