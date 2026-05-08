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Jon Stewart and Seth Rogen Blast Kanye West at Netflix Comedy Festival

Jon Stewart and Seth Rogen Blast Kanye West at Netflix Comedy Festival is a Joke Ye

Hip Hop/ Rap

Jon Stewart and Seth Rogen Blast Kanye West at Netflix Comedy Festival

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Comedians Jon Stewart and Seth Rogen publicly criticized Kanye West, aka Ye, during the “Seth Goes Greek” event at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival in Los Angeles, reigniting debate over the rapper’s recent controversies and attempted return to the spotlight.

The live comedy event, held at the iconic Greek Theatre, featured a lineup of major entertainment figures including Nick Kroll, Sarah Silverman, Nikki Glaser, and Eric André. However, comments targeting West quickly became one of the evening’s most talked-about moments.

Kanye West Issues Lengthy Apology for ‘Psychotic’ Behavior, Cites Bipolar Manic Episode

Seth Rogen Questions Kanye West’s Return

During his opening remarks, Seth Rogen mocked the idea of Kanye West successfully returning to public favor after years of antisemitic comments and controversies.

The actor referenced West’s inflammatory track, reportedly titled “Heil Hitler,” and joked about the rapper’s continued popularity despite widespread backlash.

Seth Rogen also sarcastically compared the reaction to his own past comments about Jewish culture, suggesting he faced more criticism despite not having the global platform Kanye West possesses.

The remarks drew strong audience reactions and fueled social media discussion surrounding celebrity accountability and the entertainment industry’s willingness to embrace controversial figures.

Pamela Anderson Demands Seth Rogen Apology After Awkward Golden Globes Encounter

Jon Stewart Delivers Sharp Response

Later in the evening, Jon Stewart intensified the criticism with a direct condemnation of the rapper.

The longtime host of The Daily Show slammed Kanye West’s public comments regarding Adolf Hitler and antisemitism, stating bluntly that he had no interest in hearing moral arguments from someone still publicly feuding with comedian Pete Davidson.

Jon Stewart’s comments referenced Kanye West’s highly publicized dispute with Pete Davidson following Davidson’s relationship with West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The comedian’s remarks were among the loudest audience applause moments of the night and underscored growing frustration within Hollywood over Kanye West’s repeated controversies.

Netflix Festival Packed With Celebrity Performances

The “Seth Goes Greek” show was part of the larger Netflix Is a Joke Festival, which has attracted major comedians and musicians across Los Angeles.

The event also featured performances by Busta Rhymes and Michael Bublé, while Rogen used the evening to support his Alzheimer’s advocacy nonprofit, Hilarity for Charity.

Several comedians also targeted political figures during the event, including criticism aimed at Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former President Donald Trump.

 

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A post shared by Netflix Is A Joke (@netflixisajoke)

Kanye West Continues Facing Backlash

Ye has remained a polarizing figure following a series of antisemitic posts, controversial interviews, and public statements over the past several years. The rapper has previously faced suspensions from social media platforms, business fallout, and canceled appearances internationally.

Despite continued criticism, Kanye West has maintained a loyal fanbase and recently attempted to revive his public profile through music releases and live performances.

The latest criticism from Rogen and Stewart reflects ongoing divisions within the entertainment world over whether controversial celebrities should be welcomed back into mainstream culture.

  • Jon Stewart and Seth Rogen Blast Kanye West at Netflix Comedy Festival is a Joke Ye
  • Jon Stewart and Seth Rogen Blast Kanye West at Netflix Comedy Festival is a Joke Ye

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