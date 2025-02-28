Connect with us

Shrek 5 Trailer Sparks Excitement – But Fans Are Disturbed by One Strange Detail

Shrek 5 Trailer Sparks Excitement – But Fans Are Disturbed by One Strange Detail

Shrek 5 Trailer Sparks Excitement – But Fans Are Disturbed by One Strange Detail

The long-awaited Shrek 5 has finally been confirmed, and fans couldn’t be more excited—until they noticed something strange in the teaser trailer. While the return of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz has been met with joy, the film’s updated animation style and aged character designs have unsettled some fans, despite Zendaya joining in. After 15 years, Shrek is back! Universal Pictures released a first-look teaser for Shrek 5, which is set to hit theaters on Christmas 2026. The movie will see the return of beloved characters like Shrek, Donkey, and Princess Fiona while also introducing Zendaya as Felicia, one of Shrek and Fiona’s now-grown children.

The teaser shows Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, and Felicia (Zendaya) standing before a magic mirror, asking, “Who’s the fairest of them all?” The mirror responds with a hilarious montage of Shrek in various poses—including one where he’s oddly muscular. The bizarre transformation makes Donkey and Shrek panic while Felicia cringes in disgust.

Why Fans Are Freaking Out

Although many fans are thrilled about Shrek 5, others can’t get past the new look of their favorite characters. Social media exploded with reactions, with viewers questioning:

Why does Shrek look so old? Many fans noticed that the once-vibrant ogre now has visible wrinkles and a more aged appearance.

What happened to Donkey? His graying fur and tired expression made some joke that he’s been through too much.

Why does the animation style feel different? Some pointed out that the characters look smoother and more rounded than in previous films, leading to concerns about a drastic visual change.

Backlash Over Animation Style

The debate over the new animation quickly escalated, with some fans comparing it to the backlash that forced Paramount to redesign Sonic the Hedgehog in 2020. Comments like “Don’t make us Sonic you” flooded social media, urging Universal Pictures to reconsider the updated art style before the movie’s release.

Despite this, others defended the animation, suggesting that changes were expected after over a decade.

Eddie Murphy enters into three-picture and first-look film deal with Amazon

What to Expect from Shrek 5

Walt Dohrn will direct Shrek 5 and has been involved in the franchise since Shrek 2. While the entire plot remains under wraps, Eddie Murphy revealed that recording has already started, and the movie is in active production.

With the film still nearly two years away, Universal Pictures has plenty of time to tweak the visuals—if the fan backlash grows loud enough.

Will Universal Listen to Fans?

As excitement builds for Shrek 5, whether Universal Pictures will adjust the animation style in response to fan concerns remains to be seen. The movie is set to bring nostalgia, laughter, and a new adventure, but for now, the biggest debate isn’t about the story—it’s about Shrek’s wrinkles.


