Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Euphoria’ Storyline Sparks Major Backlash From OnlyFans Creators

The controversy expanded beyond entertainment circles after conservative commentator Megyn Kelly criticized the series for what she described as “sexualizing infancy.”

HBO’s Euphoria is once again dominating online conversation, but this time, the backlash is centered on Sydney Sweeney’s controversial storyline as Cassie Howard in Season 3.

The hit drama has introduced a major plot twist in which Cassie launches an OnlyFans account to fund her extravagant wedding plans with Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi. The storyline quickly became one of the most debated topics on social media, drawing criticism from sex workers, media commentators, and longtime viewers of the show.

While Euphoria has built its reputation on provocative storytelling, critics argue that season 3 crosses a line by portraying sex work in unrealistic and sensationalized ways.

OnlyFans Creators Criticize HBO’s Portrayal

Several real-life OnlyFans creators have publicly criticized the show for what they describe as an inaccurate depiction of online adult content creation.

Much of the backlash stems from scenes in which Cassie appears dressed as a dog and later as a baby while filming content for subscribers. Critics say those portrayals misrepresent how platforms like OnlyFans actually operate.

OnlyFans creator Sydney Leathers told entertainment outlets that some of the content shown in the series would violate the platform’s own rules and payment processing policies.

Adult entertainer and former actress Maitland Ward also condemned the scenes, calling them “beyond troubling” and arguing they reinforce harmful stereotypes about sex workers.

According to critics, the storyline contributes to the ongoing stigma surrounding digital sex work by portraying creators as reckless or exploitative rather than realistic entrepreneurs navigating online platforms.

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Political Commentators Join the Debate

The controversy expanded beyond entertainment circles after conservative commentator Megyn Kelly criticized the series for what she described as “sexualizing infancy.”

Kelly questioned why Sydney Sweeney agreed to participate in the scenes and blamed creator Sam Levinson for pushing increasingly shocking material in the series.

The criticism comes months after Sweeney became an unexpected figure in broader political culture wars. In 2025, the actress drew attention after an American Eagle campaign sparked online debates about beauty standards, advertising, and so-called “anti-woke” marketing.

That earlier controversy led some conservative influencers to celebrate Sweeney as a symbol of traditional Hollywood glamour, adding another layer to the current backlash surrounding Euphoria.

Sam Levinson Defends the Creative Direction

Despite the criticism, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has defended the storyline as intentionally absurd and satirical.

Levinson said the scenes were designed to highlight Cassie’s emotional instability and fantasy-driven mindset rather than accurately depict the adult content industry.

Still, many viewers and creators remain unconvinced. Critics argue the series continues Hollywood’s long-standing tendency to portray sex workers through exaggerated or damaging stereotypes.

Former adult performer Chloe Cherry, who stars in Euphoria as Faye, has also spoken openly about the economic realities behind the rise of platforms like OnlyFans. Cherry argued that many people turn to online adult work because of financial pressures rather than empowerment narratives often portrayed in pop culture.

Sydney Sweeney Remains One of TV’s Most Discussed Stars

Regardless of the backlash, Sydney Sweeney continues to be one of Hollywood’s most talked-about young stars. Her role as Cassie Howard remains central to Euphoria’s popularity, even as the show divides audiences with increasingly controversial storylines.

As Season 3 continues, the debate surrounding Euphoria, online sex work representation, and Hollywood’s approach to provocative storytelling shows no signs of slowing down.