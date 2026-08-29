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Apple TV’s ‘Nocturne’ Sets October Premiere: Liev Schreiber and Stephen Graham Face Off in Chilling Crime Thriller

Apple TV+ Nocturne Sets October Premiere Liev Schreiber and Stephen Graham Face Off in Chilling Crime Thriller

Apple TV+

Apple TV’s ‘Nocturne’ Sets October Premiere: Liev Schreiber and Stephen Graham Face Off in Chilling Crime Thriller

Apple TV is heading into the Halloween season with a dark new thriller that could become one of its biggest crime dramas of the year. “Nocturne” brings Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz and Stephen Graham together for a deadly cat-and-mouse story involving a relentless serial killer.
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Apple TV is turning up the suspense this fall with “Nocturne,” a new 10-episode crime drama starring Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz and Stephen Graham, and its October premiere could make it the streamer’s next must-watch thriller.

Apple TV has unveiled a first look at the highly anticipated series, confirming that “Nocturne” will premiere globally on Friday, October 30, 2026.

The first two episodes will debut simultaneously, followed by one new episode every Friday through December 25.

The series is based on the bestselling crime novels “Lazarus” and “The Sandman” by Lars Kepler, bringing the Swedish author duo’s internationally successful detective universe to television.

Liev Schreiber Plays a Detective Running From His Past

Liev Schreiber stars in Nocturne as Jonah Lynn, an ex-soldier who becomes a homicide detective and eventually grows tired of Philadelphia’s violent streets.

Looking for a quieter existence, Jonah moves with his family to a small town in western Pennsylvania.

But the peaceful new life quickly turns into a nightmare.

A terrifying serial killer named Jurek Walter, played by Stephen Graham, emerges as the story’s central threat. His arrival puts Jonah and his family directly in danger, forcing the detective to confront a killer whose intelligence and ruthlessness make him extraordinarily difficult to stop.

The situation becomes even more personal when the search for Walter’s final missing victim leads Jonah to FBI Agent Saga Bauer, played by Zazie Beetz.

Saga is Jonah’s surrogate daughter, meaning the investigation isn’t simply a professional assignment. Jonah must decide just how far he is willing to go to protect the people closest to him.

Stephen Graham Goes Dark

Stephen Graham takes on the role of Jurek Walter, setting up what could be one of the series’ most intense performances.

Known for acclaimed work across film and television, Graham is coming off another major critical success with Netflix’s “Adolescence.” His casting as a calculating serial killer gives “Nocturne” a particularly ominous edge.

The series pits Stephen Graham’s sinister Walter against Liev Schreiber’s hardened detective, while Beetz’s FBI agent becomes central to the increasingly dangerous investigation.

The supporting cast includes Bill Camp, Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz, Poorna Jagannathan and Gary Carr.

‘Nocturne’ Comes From Major Crime-Thriller Talent

The series has assembled an experienced creative team behind the camera.

Rowan Joffé, the BAFTA Award-winning writer behind “Tin Star” and “Ballad of a Small Player,” created the series for television and serves as a writer and executive producer.

John Hlavin, known for “Shooter” and “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” developed the project for television, wrote and executive produced it, and serves as showrunner.

Tim Van Patten, whose credits include “Franklin,” “Masters of the Air” and “Black Mirror,” directs the first two episodes and also executive produces.

A+E Studios produces the series in association with Range Studios for Apple TV.

A Massive Bestseller Gets a Global TV Adaptation

The source material gives “Nocturne” an impressive crime-fiction pedigree.

Lars Kepler’s 10 published thriller novels have reportedly sold 20 million copies worldwide, with the books translated into 40 languages and distributed across more than 170 territories.

That international audience gives Apple TV a built-in fan base — but the series is also being positioned as a standalone crime thriller for viewers discovering the story for the first time.

When Does ‘Nocturne’ Premiere?

“Nocturne” arrives on Apple TV on October 30, 2026.

The first two episodes will be available at launch, with the remaining eight episodes released weekly. The 10-episode season is scheduled to conclude on December 25.

An official full-length trailer has not yet been released, but Apple TV’s first-look footage has already established the show’s central conflict: a battle between a determined detective, a dangerous killer and an FBI agent caught in the middle.

With Schreiber leading the cast, Graham embracing a chilling villain and Beetz playing a key FBI role, “Nocturne” could be Apple TV’s next big crime obsession just in time for Halloween.

  • Apple TV+ Nocturne Sets October Premiere Liev Schreiber and Stephen Graham Face Off in Chilling Crime Thriller
  • Apple TV+ Nocturne Sets October Premiere Liev Schreiber and Stephen Graham Face Off in Chilling Crime Thriller

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