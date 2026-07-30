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Apple TV’s ‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 Thrilling Trailer and August Premiere

Apple TV’s ‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 Thrilling Trailer and August Premiere Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly

Apple TV+

Apple TV’s ‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 Thrilling Trailer and August Premiere

Based on Blake Crouch’s bestselling novel of the same name, Dark Matter has become one of Apple TV’s most talked-about science-fiction dramas since its debut.
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Apple TV+ gave fans a major preview of the next chapter of its acclaimed science-fiction thriller Dark Matter during a packed presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, unveiling the first official trailer for Season 2 and confirming its global premiere date.

The upcoming season, starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly, debuts worldwide on August 28, with the first episode launching on Apple TV+ before new episodes arrive weekly through October 30. Alongside the trailer reveal, the streaming platform also announced the launch of Dark Matter: The Official Podcast, expanding the show’s growing multiverse beyond television.

Season 2 Picks Up After a Fragile Victory

Based on Blake Crouch’s bestselling novel of the same name, Dark Matter has become one of Apple TV’s most talked-about science-fiction dramas since its debut. The story follows physicist Jason Dessen, whose ordinary life is shattered after he is kidnapped into an alternate version of reality, forcing him to navigate countless parallel worlds in search of his true family.

Dark Matter Season 2 begins after Jason and his family finally appear to have found safety. However, their peaceful existence proves short-lived as new threats emerge from across the multiverse.

According to the newly released trailer, Jason’s growing fascination with the mysterious device known as “the Box” once again places his family in danger. Daniela struggles with increasing paranoia while their son Charlie desperately seeks stability amid another wave of reality-bending chaos.

Meanwhile, Amanda and Ryan continue their own dangerous mission to return home, while Leighton remains determined to pursue his vision of creating an ideal world, setting up multiple storylines that promise to expand the series’ complex mythology.

Returning Cast Reunites for New Chapter

Joel Edgerton reprises his role as Jason Dessen while Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Connelly returns as Daniela.

Season 2 also welcomes back much of the original ensemble cast, including Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, Oakes Fegley and Amanda Brugel. Their interconnected journeys continue to explore themes of identity, destiny and the consequences of choices made across infinite realities.

The series is created, written and executive produced by author Blake Crouch, who adapted his own bestselling novel for television. Executive producers Matt Tolmach, Richard Lederer and Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry also return, with Ben-Zekry co-writing every Season 2 episode alongside Crouch.

Both Edgerton and Connelly continue serving as executive producers in addition to their starring roles.

Official Podcast Expands the Multiverse Experience

Apple TV is also extending the franchise with Dark Matter: The Official Podcast, launching alongside the new season.

Hosted by Blake Crouch and executive producer Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry, the companion series will provide behind-the-scenes discussions, scientific insights into the show’s multiverse concepts, and interviews with cast members and creative collaborators.

Each podcast episode will coincide with the release of a television episode, allowing fans to dive deeper into the story while exploring the creative decisions behind the adaptation.

The guest lineup includes Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Amanda Brugel, Dayo Okeniyi, Oakes Fegley, Margo Martindale, Chris Diamantopoulos and Matt Tolmach, alongside surprise appearances from authors, content creators and devoted fans of the series.

The podcast will debut with a special recap episode designed to refresh viewers’ memories before the second season begins.

Comic-Con Reveal Builds Momentum

The Hall H presentation generated significant excitement among attendees, with the newly unveiled trailer teasing larger-scale action sequences, emotionally charged family drama and even more ambitious explorations of alternate realities.

The series has earned praise for successfully translating Crouch’s acclaimed novel into an emotionally driven television experience while expanding upon the original story through new characters and storylines.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the publication of the novel, making the timing of Season 2 particularly significant for longtime fans.

Apple TV Strengthens Its Sci-Fi Lineup

The return of Dark Matter reinforces Apple TV’s growing reputation for high-quality science-fiction programming. The platform has steadily built a strong catalog of original genre content while continuing to invest heavily in premium productions featuring award-winning talent.

With a larger narrative scope, returning cast, expanded companion content, and a weekly release schedule designed to sustain audience engagement, Dark Matter Season 2 is positioned as one of Apple TV’s flagship releases for late summer.

As anticipation builds ahead of its August premiere, the combination of an ambitious multiverse story and immersive companion content suggests Apple TV is aiming to transform Dark Matter into one of its defining original franchises.

  • Apple TV’s ‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 Thrilling Trailer and August Premiere Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly
  • Apple TV’s ‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 Thrilling Trailer and August Premiere Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly

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