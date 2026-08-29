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Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Might Be Brothers? Apple TV Comedy

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Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Might Be Brothers? Apple TV Comedy

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Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson turn their famous friendship into a hilarious family mystery in Apple TV’s new comedy series “Brothers,” premiering September 23.

What if one of Hollywood’s most famous friendships turned out to be a family secret?

Apple TV has dropped the first trailer for “Brothers,” a new eight-episode comedy starring longtime friends Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as fictionalized versions of themselves, and the series wastes little time unleashing one outrageous possibility: the two men could actually be brothers.

The comedy reunites the pair, whose friendship became especially famous after their acclaimed work together on True Detective, for a story that deliberately blurs the line between Hollywood mythology and real-life coincidence.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson’s Wild Family Secret

In “Brothers,” Woody’s daughter experiences a disastrous engagement, prompting him to pack up his family and head to Matthew’s Texas ranch.

What starts as an attempt to recover from the family turmoil quickly becomes something much bigger.

Matthew’s mother, Ma Mac, played by Holland Taylor, accidentally reveals a decades-old secret suggesting that Matthew and Woody may share the same father.

Suddenly, Woody Harrelson becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth.

The revelation sends the friends and their families into increasingly chaotic territory as Woody turns Matthew’s ranch upside down searching for answers.

Meanwhile, Matthew has his own problem to deal with: the possibility of launching a political career and running for governor of Texas.

The result is a comedy built around friendship, family, celebrity and the uncomfortable question of whether two people who have spent decades believing they are best friends could actually be related.

The Rumor Behind the Comedy Is Surprisingly Real

The premise isn’t completely pulled from nowhere.

McConaughey and Harrelson have previously discussed a real-life family coincidence that has fueled speculation about whether they could be related.

Harrelson has said McConaughey’s mother had a relationship with his father around the time McConaughey was conceived. The actors have also pointed to other unusual similarities and coincidences surrounding their families.

They have not established through DNA testing that they are brothers.

That real-world mystery adds an extra layer of intrigue to the Apple TV series even though “Brothers” is a fictional comedy and the actors play exaggerated versions of themselves.

“Brothers” Brings a Big Ensemble

McConaughey and Harrelson lead a cast that includes Natalie Martinez, Brittany Ishibashi, Nolan Almeida, Ella Grace Helton, Noah Carganilla, Highdee Kuan, Oona Yaffe and Holland Taylor.

Taylor plays Ma Mac, whose accidental revelation sets the central story in motion.

The series comes from Lee Eisenberg, the Emmy-nominated and Peabody Award-winning writer and producer, who serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Trent O’Donnell directs multiple episodes, including the pilot.

“Brothers” is produced for Apple TV by Paramount Television Studios.

When Does “Brothers” Premiere?

Apple TV will launch “Brothers” on September 23, 2026, with the first two episodes arriving at the same time.

A new episode will then be released every Wednesday, with the eight-episode season scheduled to conclude on November 4.

The series arrives as Apple TV continues expanding its slate of high-profile original comedy and drama productions.

For McConaughey and Harrelson fans, however, the biggest draw may be much simpler: seeing two longtime friends turn one of Hollywood’s strangest real-life rumors into an outrageous TV comedy.

And if the trailer is any indication, Apple TV is betting that audiences won’t be able to resist finding out just how far the “are they actually brothers?” joke can go.

  • Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Might Be Brothers? Apple TV Comedy
  • Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Might Be Brothers? Apple TV Comedy

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