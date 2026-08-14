Drake’s involvement has added another layer of curiosity around the project, particularly as the rapper and entrepreneur continues to expand his entertainment interests beyond music.

Callum Turner’s Case takes center stage in the first teaser for Apple TV’s highly anticipated ‘Neuromancer,’ the ambitious adaptation of William Gibson’s cyberpunk classic.

Apple TV has finally given fans their first major look at “Neuromancer,” unveiling the teaser for its upcoming sci-fi series during a surprise appearance by star Callum Turner at San Diego Comic-Con.

The 10-episode adaptation of William Gibson’s influential 1984 cyberpunk novel is set to premiere globally on January 22, 2027, with the first two episodes arriving together before the series shifts to a weekly release schedule.

Callum Turner appeared via video during Apple TV’s Hall H presentation, sending the Comic-Con crowd into a frenzy before introducing footage from one of the streamer’s most ambitious upcoming productions.

Callum Turner Becomes Hacker Case

Callum Turner stars as Case, a damaged but exceptionally skilled hacker whose ability to navigate cyberspace has made him a legend in the futuristic criminal underworld.

The Neuromancer teaser immediately throws viewers into Gibson’s dystopian universe, with Case declaring his expertise as he becomes entangled in a dangerous mission involving technology, crime and corporate power.

Case is recruited for a seemingly impossible heist targeting a powerful corporate dynasty hiding secrets capable of changing the balance of power.

His unlikely partner is Molly, played by Briana Middleton. A highly trained assassin known as a “razor-girl,” Molly brings a deadly physical edge to a mission that increasingly blurs the boundaries between the digital and real worlds.

Together, the pair are pulled into a sprawling conspiracy involving digital espionage, criminal networks and a corporation with seemingly unlimited power.

Drake-Backed ‘Neuromancer’ Brings Major Names Together

The series boasts an unusually stacked creative and producing team.

“Neuromancer” is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content, with Graham Roland serving as showrunner. Roland and JD Dillard executive produce, while Dillard also directs the first three episodes.

The executive producing team includes David Levine, Garrett Kemble and Zack Hayden for Anonymous Content, alongside Aubrey “Drake” Graham, Adel “Future” Nur and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment.

William Gibson is also an executive producer on the adaptation.

Drake’s involvement has added another layer of curiosity around the project, particularly as the rapper and entrepreneur continues to expand his entertainment interests beyond music.

Star-Studded Cast Joins Cyberpunk Mystery

Callum Turner and Briana Middleton lead an ensemble that includes Mark Strong, Peter Sarsgaard, Joseph Lee and Clémence Poésy.

The cast also features Max Irons, Dane DeHaan, Junia Rees, Jordan Kouamé, Emma Laird, Marc Menchaca, André De Shields and Isabella Pappas.

Dane DeHaan plays Peter Riviera, while Strong takes on the role of Armitage. Sarsgaard is part of the series as John Ashpool, with Poésy portraying Marie-France Tessier.

The combination of established stars and emerging performers reflects the scale of Apple’s plans for Gibson’s notoriously difficult-to-adapt novel.

Apple TV Takes on a Cyberpunk Classic

First published in 1984, “Neuromancer” helped define the cyberpunk genre and became one of the most influential science-fiction novels of its era.

Its world of hackers, artificial intelligence, corporate empires and technologically transformed cities has influenced countless films, television shows and video games.

That legacy makes Apple’s adaptation a high-risk proposition but also gives the series enormous potential.

Rather than attempting to condense Gibson’s story into a feature film, Apple TV is giving the material a 10-episode format, allowing its sprawling world and characters more room to develop.

“Neuromancer” will debut with two episodes on January 22, 2027, followed by one new episode every Friday through March 19, 2027.

If the teaser is any indication, Apple is betting that Gibson’s decades-old vision of a wired, dangerous future can become the streamer’s next major sci-fi obsession.