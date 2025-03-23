Connect with us

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?

Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?

The Netflix drama Adolescence has gripped audiences across the UK, sparking conversations about teenage vulnerability, social media dangers, and modern masculinity. The series, which opens with the arrest of a 13-year-old boy for murder, exposes the hidden crises in teenage life, particularly the way social media intensifies feelings of shame, rejection, and alienation. While some have linked the show to misogynistic influencers like Andrew Tate, Adolescence offers a broader, more nuanced critique of a world where privacy is impossible, peer pressure is relentless, and violence can seem like an escape. Labour leader and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who admitted to watching Adolescence with his teenage children, now faces a critical question: What has he actually learned from it? His government recently rejected a bill banning under-16s from social media despite growing concerns over the mental health impact of platforms driven by algorithmic extremism.

The Crisis Facing Teenage Boys

The issues raised in Adolescence are not just fictional dramas—they reflect real-life anxieties about the state of modern boyhood. According to research from the Centre for Social Justice, more than half of young women feel afraid of their male peers, while many boys themselves feel angry, confused, and isolated. Former England football manager Gareth Southgate recently warned about the “toxic influencers” filling the gap left by absent role models. His message? Boys need positive male mentors—whether teachers, coaches, or fathers—who can provide guidance in a world filled with harmful narratives about masculinity.

 

Encouragingly, Keir Starmer, a new Labour MP coalition, is pushing for better paternity leave and father involvement, recognizing that strong family bonds can counteract the negative effects of online radicalization. Additionally, a government-commissioned review of the school curriculum suggests that the education system isn’t working for many boys, particularly those who do not follow the A-level-to-university track. Adolescence forces you to think.

The Internet’s Role in Radicalization

Despite these positive discussions, regulation of extreme online content remains dangerously inadequate. The case of Nicholas Prosper, a 19-year-old who murdered his mother, sister, and brother before planning a school massacre, underscores the real-world consequences of online radicalization. Though Prosper’s parents and teachers noticed his struggles, he received no meaningful intervention. He eventually immersed himself in violent online content, fixated on school shootings and extreme pornography, and ultimately attempted to recreate the Sandy Hook massacre.

Prosper’s case exemplifies a growing pattern identified by terrorism experts: young men with no prior criminal history or ideological affiliation who are drawn into online echo chambers of extreme violence. Many, like Prosper, are socially isolated and neurodivergent, making them particularly vulnerable to manipulative digital content. The internet does not just reflect their darkest thoughts—it amplifies them, validates them, and gives them deadly instructions.

The Need for Real Political Action

With the Online Safety Act now giving regulatory power to Ofcom, there is finally an opportunity to hold tech companies accountable for the content their platforms promote. But enforcement must be swift and strict. If Ofcom fails to act, politicians must step in immediately. The writers of Adolescence have done their part, bringing parents and children together to discuss difficult issues. It’s up to Keir Starmer and his government, Ofcom, to ensure that these conversations lead to real solutions—before more teenagers fall through the cracks.


