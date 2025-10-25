Connect with us

Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry Join Forces for High-Stakes Heist in “Crime 101” Trailer

Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry are ready to steal the spotlight together. Amazon MGM Studios has released the latest trailer for the gripping heist thriller Crime 101, introducing audiences to a dangerous alliance that could either change their futures or destroy them both. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Bart Layton, the movie lands in theaters February 13 and promises a sleek blend of romance, crime and high-octane pursuit.

Based on Don Winslow’s acclaimed novella, the film follows Davis (Chris Hemsworth), a cunning thief responsible for a string of jewel heists along the 101 freeway in Los Angeles. His crimes are clean, precise and impossible for authorities to link together, until one persistent investigator starts drawing lines.

A Criminal Duo Forms

Halle Berry plays Sharon, a sharp and spirited insurance broker who crosses paths with Davis ( Chris Hemsworth) by accident during a valet run-in. Sparks fly and curiosity takes over. Confessions turn into complicity. Before long, Sharon finds herself in the middle of a multimillion-dollar heist targeting the very company she works for. She demands $3 million of the $11 million jackpot, showing she is more than just a bystander.

In the trailer, Sharon calls Davis “a person who has secrets,” and their chemistry teases a thrilling push-and-pull between trust and betrayal. It’s a dynamic that could flip at any moment.

Ruffalo Brings Relentless Intensity

Mark Ruffalo steps in as Detective Lou Lubesnick, a man who refuses to let his prime suspect slip away. He pieces together an unsettling pattern linking the heists. Mark Ruffalo‘s pursuit turns personal during a tense encounter where both men size each other up without revealing what they know. The trailer hints that their showdown may come down to one final move neither can anticipate.

HBO’s Task Set to Be Fall’s Must-Watch Crime Thriller: Mark Ruffalo Leads Star-Studded Cast in Gritty New Series

A Cast Built for Suspense

The film features a powerhouse ensemble including Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Nick Nolte. With Bart Layton’s signature focus on psychological tension, Crime 101 blends sharp strategy, luxury settings and moral dilemmas that come crashing down under pressure.

Davis (Chris Hemsworth) hints that taking this risk is his attempt at redemption. “There comes a moment when you realize you don’t have as much time as you thought you had,” he says in the trailer, teasing emotional stakes beyond the money. Whether love becomes his final weakness or greatest advantage remains to be seen.

