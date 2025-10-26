Adam Brody Says Seth Rogen’s Scenes in ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2 “Went Way Off Script”

Netflix’s hit comedy series Nobody Wants This has returned with a star-studded second season, and one guest appearance is stealing all the attention — Seth Rogen as a rebellious, rock ’n’ roll rabbi. According to star Adam Brody, Rogen brought unstoppable comedic energy that took scenes far beyond what was on the page.

Speaking with People about sharing the screen with Seth Rogen for the first time, Adam Brody admitted he was caught off guard by just how unpredictable the improv-loving actor could be. “He just let it rip,” Brody said. “He and Kate Berlant… went way off script. I just got to buckle up and hang on.”

A Tale of Two Rabbis

In Nobody Wants This Season 2, Adam Brody’s character, Rabbi Noah — grounded, traditional, and grappling with his girlfriend Joanne’s (played by Kristen Bell) religious timeline — begins exploring new spiritual communities. That search leads him to a progressive temple run by Seth Rogen’s Rabbi Neil and his partner Cami (Berlant).

Brody described the dynamic perfectly: “He’s a rock ’n’ roll rabbi to Noah’s more buttoned-up one.”

The unrestrained comedic approach not only brought big laughs but highlighted the ideological contrast between the characters — and added fresh comedic tension to Noah’s journey.

Why Seth Rogen Was Perfect for the Part

Beyond the improv, Adam Brody praised Seth Rogen’s natural fit for the role “He’s incredibly gregarious, and he’s identifiably Jewish,” he said, calling the casting choice “just a great fit.”

Both actors were previously nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2025 Emmys for different roles — with Rogen taking home the award — making their on-screen collaboration even more anticipated by fans.

Another exciting Nobody Wants This Season 2 addition? Brody’s real-world wife and Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester. She appears as Abby — Joanne’s former school rival and influencer extraordinaire — adding another layer of familiar chemistry to the show.

Series creator Erin Foster even rewrote scenes so the married pair could interact, including a cheeky line that Brody says viewers will love.

Netflix Has Another Comedy Hit on Its Hands

With standout guest performances, emotional storytelling, and laugh-out-loud improv, Nobody Wants This continues to blend heart, humor, and cultural conversations with ease. If Season 2 proves anything, it’s that even on a tightly scripted Netflix set — Seth Rogen will always find a way to go rogue. Nobody Wants This Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.