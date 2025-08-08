Sony Moves Forward With Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Biopic Amid Music Biopic Boom

The project comes at a time when musical biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody, Elvis, and Rocketman have become massive box-office draws. With Sony backing the Osbourne film and a cultural resurgence of Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy posthumously, the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

Sony’s long-gestating Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne biopic is officially still in motion, according to a fresh update from Polygram Entertainment. The studio is now in talks with a director, with a final confirmation expected soon. First announced in 2021, the film aims to chronicle the tumultuous, passionate, and legendary relationship between the Black Sabbath frontman and his iron-willed manager and wife, Sharon Osbourne.

The script—penned by Rocketman writer Lee Hall—remains intact, and the production is backed by a powerhouse team, including Osbourne Media, Polygram, and Sony Pictures.







Ozzy’s Story: From Prince of Darkness to Pop Culture Icon

The biopic will focus not only on Ozzy Osbourne’s meteoric rise with Black Sabbath and as a solo artist, but also on the personal highs and lows of his decades-long marriage to Sharon Osbourne. Fans can expect music from both Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne’s solo career to feature prominently—a major selling point given the artist’s iconic catalogue.

This announcement comes shortly after Ozzy Osbourne’s death on July 22 at the age of 76, reigniting global interest in his music and legacy. Streams of his songs have surged, and clips from The Osbournes reality show have taken over social media in tribute.

Behind the Scenes: A Decade-Long Journey

The idea for a Sharon and Ozzy love story has been circulating for over two decades. Writer Ryan Jaffe first attempted to tell their story back in 1998, and later wrote a spec script titled Sharon, which made the 2018 Black List. However, Sony’s version has the official involvement of the Osbourne family—meaning it has access to their music and personal blessing.

The Osbourne-produced version is expected to be more intimate and emotionally resonant, showcasing how the couple saved each other through addiction, fame, and chaos. It’s a love story forged in heavy metal fire.

Why This Biopic Is Perfect for 2025

The Sony film also taps into nostalgia for early 2000s reality TV, offering a multi-generational appeal. Whether you’re a die-hard Black Sabbath fan or just remember the bat-biting stories, the upcoming biopic is poised to become a defining portrait of rock’s most chaotic power couple.