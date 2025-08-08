Billy Zane Is Unrecognizable as Marlon Brando in New ‘Waltzing with Brando’ Biopic Trailer

Billy Zane is making waves with his dramatic transformation into Marlon Brando in the newly released trailer for Waltzing with Brando, a biographical film chronicling the Oscar-winning actor’s lesser-known environmental crusade. Slated to hit theaters on September 19, the film brings to life the eccentric yet visionary chapter of Marlon Brando’s life when he attempted to build a sustainable paradise in the remote Polynesian island of Tetiaroa during the late 1960s.

In this ambitious project directed by Bill Fishman and based on the 2011 memoir by architect Bernard Judge, Billy Zane not only stars as Marlon Brando but also serves as the film’s producer. The Waltzing with Brando trailer, shared exclusively by People, offers viewers a captivating blend of island escapism and Hollywood nostalgia, cutting between scenes of Brando on the sun-kissed atoll and on the sets of legendary films like The Godfather.







Waltzing with Brando Cast

Joining Billy Zane is Napoleon Dynamite’s Jon Heder as Judge, the real-life architect enlisted by Marlon Brando to transform a barren 12-island atoll into a green utopia. The supporting cast also includes Wayne’s World star Tia Carrere, Oscar-winner Richard Dreyfuss, Stargate Universe actress Alaina Huffman, and Hot Tub Time Machine’s Rob Corddry.

Bill Zane’s Waltzing with Brando dives into the surprising and heartfelt friendship between Marlon Brando and Judge as they face the harsh physical and logistical challenges of turning a desolate island with no electricity, potable water, or food sources into a livable, eco-friendly haven. In one humorous scene from the trailer, Jon Heder’s character accidentally stubs his toe on one of Marlon Brando’s Oscar trophies — a subtle nod to the actor’s disregard for fame in pursuit of something more meaningful.

“It is a Polynesian treasure, far away from those suckers in Hollywood,” Zane’s Brando proclaims in the trailer, embodying the late actor’s defiant spirit and visionary ideals. From wild adventures like snorkeling with sharks to engineering feats in the middle of nowhere, Waltzing with Brando promises a tale as unconventional as its subject.

The film had its world premiere at the Torino Film Festival in November 2024 and is being distributed by Iconic Releasing. In a gesture that reflects Marlon Brando’s original eco-conscious mission, the producers — including Fishman and Dean Bloxom — have pledged to donate 5% of the film’s proceeds to the Tetiaroa Society, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the island and promoting sustainability.

With its blend of humor, history, and heartfelt homage, Waltzing with Brando is shaping up to be one of 2025’s most talked-about biopics — and a must-watch for fans of both classic cinema and environmental storytelling.