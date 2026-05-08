‘The Bear’ to End With Season 5 as FX Confirms Final Release Date

FX has officially confirmed that The Bear will conclude with its upcoming season 5, bringing one of television’s most acclaimed modern dramas to an emotional close. The final season of the hit culinary series will premiere June 25, with all eight episodes dropping simultaneously on Hulu. The announcement comes shortly after the surprise release of a standalone bonus episode titled “Gary,” which caught fans off guard earlier this week.

Since its debut in 2022, “The Bear” has become a cultural phenomenon, blending kitchen chaos, emotional storytelling, and standout performances into one of the most celebrated streaming series of the decade.

Season 5 Will Follow Carmy’s Exit

The Bear‘s final season picks up after the dramatic events of Season 4, where Carmy Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White, decides to leave the restaurant business behind.

According to FX, the new season centers on Sydney, Richie, and Natalie attempting to keep the restaurant afloat amid financial struggles, storm damage, and the pressure of earning a Michelin star.

The story will focus on whether the team can deliver one final unforgettable service while discovering that true perfection may come from relationships rather than food itself.

The ensemble cast returns with Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, and Matty Matheson all reprising their roles.

Surprise “Gary” Episode Stuns Fans

The ending announcement arrived one day after FX unexpectedly dropped “Gary,” a standalone flashback episode featuring Richie and Mikey on a work trip to Gary.

The special episode stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach alongside Jon Bernthal and explores the deep emotional bond between the two characters before the events of the original series.

Fans praised the episode online for its emotional storytelling and surprise release strategy, which further fueled speculation that the show was nearing its conclusion.

A Television Success Story

Created by Christopher Storer, “The Bear” quickly became one of FX’s biggest hits after premiering in 2022.

The series earned widespread praise for its realistic depiction of restaurant life, intense performances, and emotional depth. Over four seasons, the show collected 21 Emmy Awards and nearly 50 nominations.

Season 1 won multiple Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, while White established himself as one of Hollywood’s top television stars.

The series also featured an impressive lineup of recurring guest stars, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Olivia Colman, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, and John Mulaney.

The conclusion of “The Bear” marks the end of one of streaming television’s defining shows of the 2020s. Fans have already begun sharing emotional reactions online, especially after years of following Jeremy Allen White‘s Carmy and his team through grief, ambition, and personal struggles.

With its final season promising high emotional stakes and one last attempt at greatness, “The Bear” appears ready to deliver a memorable farewell.