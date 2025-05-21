Connect with us

Jason Momoa Trades Trident for War Cry in Explosive New Apple TV+ Series 'Chief of War'

Apple TV+

Jason Momoa is returning to the screen with more than brute force—this time, he’s bringing history, heart, and heritage to Apple TV+ in Chief of War. The first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated series has dropped, and it’s already generating buzz for its powerful visuals and compelling story rooted in Hawaiian history.

Set to premiere on August 1, Chief of War is an “epic historical drama” spanning nine episodes. The Apple TV+ original follows Ka‘iana, a Native Hawaiian warrior—played by Momoa—on a mission to unite the islands before the looming threat of Western colonisation in the late 1700s. Based on actual events, the series captures the tension between peace and rebellion, identity and survival.


But Chief of War isn’t just another acting gig for Jason Momoa. The Aquaman and Game of Thrones star is the creative force behind the project. Momoa co-created the series with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, who also has Hawaiian roots, and serves as writer, executive producer, and director of the season finale. His deep personal investment in telling this story is palpable—and it shows.

“I’m telling my people’s story,” Momoa said in earlier interviews. “This is about legacy.”

 

The teaser offers a visceral glimpse into Ka‘iana’s journey—one filled with inner conflict, brutal combat, and the fight for sovereignty. The tagline, “He sought peace. Now he wants war,” hints at a transformation fueled by betrayal and the threat of cultural erasure.

Chief of War boasts a predominantly Polynesian cast, further rooting the series in authenticity and respect for the culture it depicts. The ensemble includes Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Te Kohe Tuhaka, and more.

The series is equally impressive behind the scenes. Doug Jung serves as showrunner, with Justin Chon directing the first two episodes and executive producing. Other executive producers include Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Tracey Cook, and Brian Mendoza. The theme music and full score are co-produced by the legendary Hans Zimmer and James Everingham, promising an epic sonic backdrop to match the sweeping drama.

Produced by Fifth Season and Chernin Entertainment, Jason Momoa will debut his first two episodes on August 1. New instalments will be released every Friday through September 19. Given its production scale, cultural weight, and Jason Momoa’s star power, the series is poised to become one of the standout streaming titles of the year.

For Apple TV+, Chief of War continues its streak of bold, genre-defying storytelling. For Jason Momoa, it’s a passion project that could redefine his legacy as an actor and a creator.


