Dominic West & Sienna Miller Lead HBO and Sky’s Explosive Legal Thriller War

HBO and Sky are teaming up once again for a gripping new legal thriller, War, starring Dominic West (The Crown) and Sienna Miller (Anatomy of a Scandal). The series, penned by George Kay — creator of Hijack and Lupin — has already received a two-season order, setting the stage for one of television’s most ambitious new dramas.

A Scandalous Divorce at the Heart of War

War plunges viewers into London’s elite legal world, opening with what’s being billed as the “divorce case of the century.” Dominic West plays Morgan Henderson, a powerful tech mogul, while Sienna Miller stars as his estranged wife, Carla Duval, an international film star. Their split sparks a courtroom battle that quickly escalates into a high-stakes clash of egos, money, and reputation.



The case sends shockwaves through boardrooms, bedrooms, and courtrooms, setting rival firms Cathcarts and Taylor & Byrne on a collision course where loyalties fracture, betrayals mount, and winning becomes the only option.

Reunion of Two Stars

War also marks a reunion for Dominic West and Sienna Miller, who previously shared the stage in a 2005 production of As You Like It and later appeared together in Burberry campaigns. Their on-screen dynamic, now reimagined in the cutthroat arena of London’s legal circles, promises fiery performances filled with tension and intrigue.

HBO’s Task Set to Be Fall’s Must-Watch Crime Thriller: Mark Ruffalo Leads Star-Studded Cast in Gritty New Series

An Anthology of Betrayal

The series is structured as an anthology, with each season focusing on a different high-profile case. Season one’s ensemble cast includes Phoebe Fox, James McArdle, Nina Sosanya, Pip Torrens, and Archie Renaux, rounding out the world of lawyers, power brokers, and conflicted allies.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HBO Max (@hbomax)

Behind the Scenes Powerhouse

George Kay will serve as showrunner, with Ben Taylor (Catastrophe) directing. The series is being produced by New Pictures, known for Catherine the Great, alongside Kay’s *Observatory Pictures. Executive producers include Kay, Taylor, Willow Grylls, Matt Sandford, Susan Breen, Andrea Dewsbury, and Megan Spanjian.

HBO and Sky’s collaboration follows a string of acclaimed joint projects such as Chernobyl, The Young Pope, and Landscapers. War will air on HBO and Max in the U.S. and Australia, while Sky brings it to audiences across the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution will handle international sales.

“I am excited to be working with Sky and HBO – two homes for bold, ambitious storytelling,” George Kay said in a statement. “War is a legal drama full of double crossing, scandal, twists and betrayal. The kind of TV show that made me want to write TV shows.”

With its mix of star power, scandal, and sharp legal maneuvering, War is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated dramas of the decade. Fans of Succession and Anatomy of a Scandal can expect a riveting blend of courtroom fireworks and personal betrayals when the series premieres.


