HBO’s Task Set to Be Fall’s Must-Watch Crime Thriller: Mark Ruffalo Leads Star-Studded Cast in Gritty New Series

HBO is ready to return to the gritty streets of Pennsylvania with Task, a highly anticipated limited series set to premiere in September 2025. Helmed by Brad Ingelsby, the creator of the Emmy-winning Mare of Easttown, the show stars Mark Ruffalo as a damaged FBI agent caught in a deadly cat-and-mouse game with a seemingly ordinary man turned criminal mastermind.

Although Task shares the blue-collar backdrop of Mare of Easttown, Brad Ingelsby promises a fresh and distinct story. “It’s a much different story,” he revealed at a HBO event. “I wanted to explore a new narrative while staying grounded in the same raw, emotional world.”







What’s Task About?

Reports suggest that Task centers on Tom, Mark Ruffalo’s complicated FBI agent, leading a special task force investigating a string of violent drug-house robberies. The twist? The heists are orchestrated by Robbie, a family man played by Tom Pelphrey, who moonlights as the unsuspecting criminal genius.

Adding emotional depth, Task reportedly draws inspiration from Brad Ingelsby’s real-life uncle—a former priest who worked with the FBI as a chaplain. This angle lends a profoundly human and spiritual dimension to the crime drama, with themes of lost faith, suffering, and redemption woven throughout.

A Cast Built for Awards Season

The series boasts an impressive ensemble, featuring Emilia Jones as Maeve, Thuso Mbedu as Aleah, Raúl Castillo as Cliff, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Fabien Frankel, and Alison Oliver, who round out the central task force.

The supporting cast is equally stacked, with Martha Plimpton, Mireille Enos, Owen Teague, and Margarita Levieva, among others, making recurring appearances.

Mark Ruffalo has described his character as “badly damaged but fighting for good,” promising a layered, emotionally intense performance in line with his acclaimed past roles in Spotlight and I Know This Much Is True.

HBO released the first official trailer for Task in May 2025, teasing a series packed with psychological drama, explosive action, and character-driven storytelling. Fans of Mare of Easttown, True Detective, and The Wire will likely find Task a gripping addition to the network’s legacy of dark prestige dramas.

The show will air weekly on HBO and stream the following day on HBO Max, ensuring fans never miss a twist.

With a mix of top-tier acting, deeply personal storytelling, and cinematic tension, Task is shaping up to be HBO’s breakout hit of the fall. Don’t be surprised if it becomes the watercooler show of 2025.