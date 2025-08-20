Peacemaker Season 2 Debuts With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

The DC Universe just scored a major win. James Gunn’s Peacemaker season 2, starring John Cena, has debuted to a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, instantly becoming one of the most acclaimed superhero shows on television.

The show’s flawless critical reception comes as a pleasant surprise for fans who worried about its future following James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU reboot. While many feared Peacemaker would be overshadowed by world-building or sidelined in the multiverse shuffle, critics confirm that season 2 not only preserves the spirit of the first season but improves upon it in every way.







Critical Praise: “Standout in Superhero Television”

Early reviews highlight the balance James Gunn strikes between outrageous violence, sharp comedy, and surprising emotional depth.

Paste Magazine praised James Gunn’s restraint, noting that season 2 doesn’t lose sight of the irreverent, messy anti-hero fans fell in love with back in 2022.

TheWrap celebrated the season for finding “emotional resonance in the multiverse concept – something Marvel has yet to master.”

RogerEbert.com declared the series a “standout in superhero television” that remains true to its humble beginnings.

Collider compared Gunn’s recent Superman success with his work on Peacemaker, noting: “Peacemaker Season 2 shows that he truly has a gift for creating superhero stories centering around broken characters.”

Even outlets that described the show as “darker and sadder” than its first season admitted it’s still off to a solid start based on the first five episodes screened for critics.

Peacemaker’s Place in the DCU

The first season of Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max beforeJames Gunn officially took over DC Studios. Instead of erasing it during the DCU restructuring, Gunn made the series canon – a decision now proving to be a masterstroke. Peacemaker Season 2 reportedly leans into the broader DC multiverse but without losing its irreverent tone, bone-crunching action, or absurd humor.

For HBO Max, Peacemaker represents not just a ratings boost but also a critical cornerstone of Gunn’s new DCU. Its success demonstrates that audiences crave superhero storytelling that blends brutality with genuine heart.

A Bloody, Hilarious, and Emotional Ride

Critics agree that Peacemaker season 2 delivers everything fans expect – gags, gore, and explosive action – while also layering in poignant storytelling. With John Cena’s unhinged yet vulnerable performance anchoring the series, James Gunn proves once again that broken characters can carry the most powerful superhero stories.

As Peacemaker season 2 trends worldwide on HBO Max, fans are celebrating a rare perfect score for a superhero series. Whether this momentum will carry into the rest of the DCU slate remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: James Gunn’s Peacemaker is here to stay – and critics can’t get enough.