Rachel Brosnahan to Star Season 2 of Apple TV+’s ‘Presumed Innocent’

Apple TV+ has officially locked in Emmy-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan as the lead for Season 2 of its hit legal anthology series, “Presumed Innocent.” Best known for her iconic role as Midge Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Brosnahan will not only star but also executive produce the second season of the critically acclaimed series, joining a powerhouse team that includes David E. Kelley, J J Abrams, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Season 2 will be inspired by Jo Murray’s legal thriller novel Dissection of a Murder, promising a gripping new storyline filled with courtroom suspense, moral ambiguity, and psychological drama. While plot details remain tightly guarded, the shift in narrative and cast from Season 1 reinforces the anthology format, which gives each season a fresh legal case with new characters.

Star Power and Creative Muscle Behind the Scenes

The upcoming season continues to benefit from a top-tier production team. Kelley and Erica Lipez return as showrunners, with Jake Gyllenhaal, who led Season 1, also staying on as executive producer under his Nine Stories banner. Other executive producers include Rachel Rusch Rich, Matthew Tinker, and Dustin Thomason, with original Presumed Innocent author Scott Turow on board as co-executive producer.







The series is produced by David E. Kelley Productions and Bad Robot (J J Abrams) in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television, which suggests a high-quality, cinematic approach similar to other recent prestige dramas on Apple TV+.

Rachel Brosnahan’s Post-Maisel Trajectory

Rachel Brosnahan’s move into the legal thriller genre marks a bold new chapter in her career. After her stellar run as the sharp-tongued Midge Maisel earned her two Golden Globes, an Emmy, and a Critics’ Choice Award, the actress is broadening her scope both on-screen and behind the camera.

She will also soon appear as Lois Lane in DC’s highly anticipated Superman, set to release on July 11. Her ability to pivot from comedy to drama and now into a gritty legal series proves she’s one of Hollywood’s most versatile talents.

What Fans Can Expect

If Season 1 was any indication—drawing acclaim for its taut storytelling and Jake Gyllenhaal’s layered performance—Season 2 is set to raise the stakes. With Brosnahan in the lead, fans can expect emotionally charged courtroom scenes, morally complex dilemmas, and a deeply human portrait of justice.

Given the source material’s rich detail and the ensemble of A-list creators, Presumed Innocent Season 2 is shaping up to be a must-watch entry in the growing canon of prestige legal dramas. Stay tuned as more casting and plot updates unfold ahead of the series’ release.