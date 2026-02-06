The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Ending: Who Killed Sam Scales?

Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 delivers its darkest and most emotionally charged chapter yet, flipping the series’ core premise by placing star defense attorney Mickey Haller on trial for murder. Adapted from Michael Connelly’s novel The Law of Innocence, the season forces Mickey to defend not just a client, but his own life, reputation, and future.

Why Mickey Haller Is on Trial

Season 4 opens with the fallout from the Season 3 cliffhanger: the body of small-time con artist Sam Scales is found in the trunk of Mickey Haller’s Lincoln Continental. Scales, a recurring figure since Season 1, had been both a client and a financial headache for Mickey. An offhand remark Mickey once made — “If you don’t pay us, you’re dead” — becomes damning circumstantial evidence, landing him behind bars and on trial for murder.

The Prosecutor Standing in His Way

Leading the case against Mickey Haller is Dana Berg, a ruthless and highly skilled prosecutor determined to put him away. Her courtroom clashes with Mickey — and later with his ex-wife and co-counsel Maggie McPherson — form the backbone of the season’s legal drama. Berg believes she’s pursuing justice, even as Mickey’s team suspects the prosecution is suppressing key evidence.

The Biofuel Scam and the Real Motive

As the trial unfolds, Mickey and his allies uncover the truth behind Sam Scales’ death. Under an alias, Scales was involved in a lucrative biofuel subsidy scam tied to organized crime. Crucially, he was also secretly cooperating with the FBI. That revelation points to Alex Gazarian, a mob-connected figure from Mickey’s past, as the true mastermind behind the murder.

However, the motive isn’t what Mickey initially believes. Gazarian didn’t kill Scales because he was an informant — he killed him for skimming money from the scam. In short, Sam Scales was “scamming the scammers,” and it finally caught up with him.

Does Mickey Win His Murder Trial?

Technically, no verdict is ever reached. Instead, federal authorities intervene, offering to drop all charges against Mickey in exchange for his silence to protect an ongoing investigation. Mickey refuses to quietly walk free. He demands a public exoneration to fully clear his name.

The district attorney agrees, the charges are dropped, and Mickey is officially cleared of wrongdoing. Emotionally shattered but vindicated, he collapses into Maggie’s arms, marking one of the most powerful moments in the series.

The Final Twist and Season 5 Setup

Just when peace seems restored, the season ends with a shocking cliffhanger. After surviving a mob hit attempt, Mickey meets a mysterious woman who claims to be his sister — opening the door to a major storyline inspired by the Lincoln Lawyer–Harry Bosch universe.

Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 closes with Mickey forever changed, newly aware of how fragile justice can be, and facing a future filled with unresolved family secrets.