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James Franco Makes Surprise Microdrama Move With ‘Love, Lies & Frank’

James Franco Makes Surprise Shortical Microdrama Love, Lies & Frank

Hollywood

James Franco Makes Surprise Microdrama Move With ‘Love, Lies & Frank’

The actor was recently linked to the upcoming John Rambo project and appeared at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. His career has continued following allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of power. Franco has denied the allegations while acknowledging concerns raised by accusers.
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James Franco is stepping into Hollywood’s fastest-growing entertainment format, starring in the mobile-first microdrama “Love, Lies & Frank,” now streaming exclusively on Shortical.

The move puts the 127 Hours and The Disaster Artist actor at the center of a rapidly expanding vertical-video industry that is increasingly attracting recognizable Hollywood names, established producers and major entertainment companies.

Love, Lies & Frank is also among the first productions made under the SAG-AFTRA Verticals Agreement, marking another significant step in the push to bring professional performers and traditional entertainment standards into short-form mobile storytelling.

James Franco Leads a Wild Vertical Drama

In Love, Lies & Frank, James Franco plays Jimmy Frank, an eccentric advertising agency CEO who combines swagger and humor while attempting to outrun unresolved problems from his past.

But Jimmy’s world quickly becomes chaotic as criminal and supernatural threats begin circling his company.

The James Franco microdrama also stars Eric Guilmette, known for CEO’s Kansas Sweetheart, and Neela Jolene, who has appeared in Cheerleader and the Beast.

Jolene plays Daniella Hanson, an ambitious employee who appears to have landed the professional opportunity she has always wanted. Her success becomes complicated when she rekindles a secret romance with Cameron Frank, played by Guilmette.

Cameron is Jimmy’s stepbrother, creating a dangerous collision between Daniella’s career ambitions and a relationship she has deliberately kept hidden.

Hollywood Is Coming for Vertical Drama

The biggest story surrounding James Franco’s new project may be what it says about the entertainment business.

Microdramas are designed specifically for smartphones, using vertically framed video, rapid storytelling and short episodes intended to encourage viewers to keep watching. The format has exploded globally, creating a new entertainment economy that traditional Hollywood is increasingly unable to ignore.

Shortical CEO Guy Shimoni described James Franco’s involvement as a milestone for the emerging industry, arguing that established Hollywood talent is beginning to recognize the potential of mobile-first storytelling.

Shortical says its platform now generates more than 20 million episode plays per month in the United States, highlighting the scale the format is already achieving.

Other Hollywood figures have also moved into the space, including Taye Diggs, while companies such as Fox Entertainment have invested in vertical-video businesses.

 

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No AI Performances in Franco’s New Series

Love, Lies & Frank is directed by Eric Wang Schwager and written by Melissa Lynn Moore. Knockout Shorts produced the series alongside Peter Gold of Gold Films.

The production has also emphasized that it did not use AI-generated performances or digital replicas, a notable distinction as the entertainment industry continues debating the use of artificial intelligence in film and television.

Knockout Shorts co-founder and CEO Matthew Ko said the project was designed to embrace familiar microdrama conventions while adding unexpected twists.

That formula could prove crucial as vertical entertainment attempts to move beyond its reputation as disposable smartphone content.

James Franco’s New Hollywood Chapter

Franco’s involvement in the Shortical microdrama also arrives during a new phase of his career.

The actor was recently linked to the upcoming John Rambo project and appeared at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. His career has continued following allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of power. Franco has denied the allegations while acknowledging concerns raised by accusers.

Now, his move into microdrama gives him a very different platform from the traditional Hollywood films that established his career.

With Love, Lies & Frank, Franco isn’t simply appearing in another streaming series. He is entering a format that could represent one of the industry’s biggest shifts in how audiences consume scripted entertainment.

And if Hollywood’s biggest stars continue jumping onto vertical screens, the next streaming revolution may be happening entirely on a phone.

  • James Franco Makes Surprise Shortical Microdrama Love, Lies & Frank
  • James Franco Makes Surprise Shortical Microdrama Love, Lies & Frank

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