New Lawsuit Could Block James Gunn’s Superman From Hitting Global Screens

David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane

DC Comics

New Lawsuit Could Block James Gunn’s Superman From Hitting Global Screens

James Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman movie, set to debut on July 11, 2025, is now facing serious legal turbulence. According to reports, the estate of Superman co-creator Joe Shuster has filed a new lawsuit that could prevent the film’s release in several major international markets—including the U.K., Canada, Ireland, and Australia.

Filed in New York state court, the lawsuit is spearheaded by copyright attorney Marc Toberoff and represents a revived legal challenge on behalf of the Shuster estate. While an earlier lawsuit related to the character’s rights was dismissed in April, this latest move threatens to disrupt the global rollout of Warner Bros. Discovery’s first major installment in the revamped DC Universe (DCU).

What’s the Superman Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit seeks an injunction to block the exploitation of Superman in specific countries where copyright laws differ significantly from U.S. protections. Attorney Toberoff argues that Warner Bros. Discovery no longer has uncontested rights to use the character internationally due to unresolved intellectual property claims dating back to Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster’s original creation in 1938.



The New York Supreme Court has instructed Warner Bros. to respond by Friday, with a critical court hearing set for June 4. At that time, the studio must argue why the injunction shouldn’t be granted—a ruling that could directly impact Superman’s box office reach and marketing momentum.

Why This Could Be a Problem for Superman 2025

The U.K., Ireland, Canada, and Australia are key markets for any superhero blockbuster. Losing access to these territories would be a significant financial and PR blow for Warner Bros. and DC Studios. As director James Gunn steers the DCU into a new era, starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, the studio is depending on a clean slate and strong global turnout.

A delayed or limited international release would damage the film’s projected box office performance—and potentially its reputation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Superman (@superman)

A History of Legal Battles Over Superman

This isn’t the first time Warner Bros. has faced copyright issues over the Man of Steel. Similar legal questions arose about the ownership of Superman’s rights in the lead-up to Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (2013). That case, too, involved Toberoff and ended with Warner Bros. prevailing, allowing them to continue with the project.

Given that precedent, many believe Warner Bros. will fight aggressively—and likely succeed—in defending its ownership of the character once again.

The June 4 court hearing outcome could determine whether Superman will fly freely across global screens or be grounded in key markets. Warner Bros. has not yet issued a public statement, but industry insiders suggest the studio is preparing for a swift legal rebuttal.

As fans eagerly await the return of Superman to the big screen, this legal twist adds yet another chapter to the character’s complex legacy, both on the page and in the courtroom.


